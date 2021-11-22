College wrestling roundup: Mountaineers make their mark at Spokane Open

Spokane, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University hit the road late this weekend, sending a number of wrestlers to the Spokane Open on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The men’s team placed sixth overall with 82.5 points, while the women’s squad placed fourth with 98.5 points.

On the men’s side, four Mountaineers earned top-four finishes. Sophomore Jay Smith led the way with a second-place finish at the 197-pound weight class. He was defeated on injury default against Montana State-Northern’s Isaac Bartel in the first-place match.

Sophomore Kyle Knudtson also earned a second place finish, taking the runner-up spot at the 184-pound weight class. Knudtson was defeated via decision in the first-place match against Beaver Dam RTC’s Asher Ruchti.

Adrian Guevara and Vincent Cramer both placed fourth in their respective weight classes. Guevara defeated Providence’s Deven Altenburg-Lasher in the 125-pound consolation semifinals and lost to Beaver Dam RTC’s Caleb Coyle in the third-place match. Cramer was defeated by forfeit by North Idaho College’s Ben Mitchell in the 149-pound third place match.

On the women’s side, Eastern earned six top-three finishes. Morgan Shines led the way, winning the 130-pound weight class by defeating Southwest Oregon Community College’s Kace Bice by tech fall.

At the 136-pound weight class, Krystal Fabricante finished as runner-up to Grays Harbor College’s Tatum Pine.

Nayeli Flores Roque, Stephanie Blankenship, Dempsi Talkington and Olivia Robinson all placed third in their weight classes. Mia Schreiner and Anjelynn Baron both took sixth in their weight classes.

The Mountaineers will have two weeks off before heading separate ways. The men’s team will travel to Great Falls, Montana to compete at the Providence Triangular on Dec. 3 and wrestle in the Battle of the Rockies on the following day. The women’s team will travel all the way to Williamsburg, Kentucky to compete in the Patriot Duals on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.