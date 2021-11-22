ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

College wrestling roundup: Mountaineers make their mark at Spokane Open

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqSuw_0d3cN5vj00

Spokane, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University hit the road late this weekend, sending a number of wrestlers to the Spokane Open on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The men’s team placed sixth overall with 82.5 points, while the women’s squad placed fourth with 98.5 points.

On the men’s side, four Mountaineers earned top-four finishes. Sophomore Jay Smith led the way with a second-place finish at the 197-pound weight class. He was defeated on injury default against Montana State-Northern’s Isaac Bartel in the first-place match.

Sophomore Kyle Knudtson also earned a second place finish, taking the runner-up spot at the 184-pound weight class. Knudtson was defeated via decision in the first-place match against Beaver Dam RTC’s Asher Ruchti.

Adrian Guevara and Vincent Cramer both placed fourth in their respective weight classes. Guevara defeated Providence’s Deven Altenburg-Lasher in the 125-pound consolation semifinals and lost to Beaver Dam RTC’s Caleb Coyle in the third-place match. Cramer was defeated by forfeit by North Idaho College’s Ben Mitchell in the 149-pound third place match.

On the women’s side, Eastern earned six top-three finishes. Morgan Shines led the way, winning the 130-pound weight class by defeating Southwest Oregon Community College’s Kace Bice by tech fall.

At the 136-pound weight class, Krystal Fabricante finished as runner-up to Grays Harbor College’s Tatum Pine.

Nayeli Flores Roque, Stephanie Blankenship, Dempsi Talkington and Olivia Robinson all placed third in their weight classes. Mia Schreiner and Anjelynn Baron both took sixth in their weight classes.

The Mountaineers will have two weeks off before heading separate ways. The men’s team will travel to Great Falls, Montana to compete at the Providence Triangular on Dec. 3 and wrestle in the Battle of the Rockies on the following day. The women’s team will travel all the way to Williamsburg, Kentucky to compete in the Patriot Duals on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

One thing Biden will not do to fight the Omicron variant

(CNN) — There was a telling moment during President Joe Biden's remarks on the new Omicron coronavirus variant at the White House Monday. He's all in on doing everything he can to get Americans vaccinated and politely asking them to mask up, but he's not likely to go the direction of some European leaders and push lockdowns any time soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Prosecutors portray Ghislaine Maxwell as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime," defense says she is scapegoat as sex-trafficking trial begins

Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Omicron: What we know — and don't know — about the new COVID-19 variant

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization: more and more countries are reporting cases, and it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are also trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Montana State
The Associated Press

White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden’s first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others are recognized in this year’s gigantic Gingerbread White House, which was made into a 350-pound (158.76 kilograms)...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestle#Great Falls#Combat#Montana State Northern#Beaver Dam Rtc#Rtc#North Idaho College#Eastern#Morgan Shines#Grays Harbor College#Mountaineers
CBS News

Tiger Woods rules out full-time return to golf

Tiger Woods said it's doubtful that he will return to golf full time after he was injured in a car crash. Woods said he thought he might lose his leg after the crash. Carter Evans shares the latest.
GOLF
La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

La Grande, OR
403
Followers
107
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for La Grande Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy