CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after police said he first stabbed another man at the Clark/Lake Loop ‘L’ stop downtown Wednesday night, and the victim then grabbed the knife and stabbed the attacker back. At 8 p.m., police said the men, both 30, got into a quarrel, and the attacker took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back. The victim was able to get the knife away from the attacker, and stabbed him in the neck, police said. The victim was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, police said. The attacker was taken to Northwestern...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO