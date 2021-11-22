ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S Korea: Mirae Asset says ETFs to invest in US exceeds 5 trillion won in net assets

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeoul [South Korea], November 22 (ANI/Global Economic): Mirae Asset Fund Services announced on the 19th that the total net asset of ETF (Exchanged Traded Fund) to invest in the U.S. exceeded 5 trillion won. According to the Korea Exchange, the...

