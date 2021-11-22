ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Small businesses prepare for Thanksgiving rush, busy holiday season

 7 days ago

CBS Denver

Indigenous Business Owners Encourage People To Buy From Local Indigenous Businesses This Holiday Season

Denver (CBS)- The day after Black Friday has traditionally been small business Saturday. People are encouraged to spend money at smaller and local businesses.  If you were at the National Western Center in Denver Saturday, you could also buy American. Nick Ohitika Najin was selling soap and bath salts at Saturday’s Pow-Wow.  He and his 9-year-old daughter Haleakala run their business Lakota Body Care from their home in Aurora. It all started as a way to raise money to pay for gymnastics lessons. “So, she made soaps. I helped he make it and it took off from there,” said Nick. They started in...
DENVER, CO
8newsnow.com

Small Business Saturday: Time when people encouraged to shop local

SMALL BUSINESS
8newsnow.com

Local store owners encourage hope for ‘Small Business Saturday’ boost after pandemic hardships

SMALL BUSINESS
KEPR

Business owners preparing for Small Business Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tomorrow is Small business Saturday, which means you can get some holiday shopping done and support local businesses at the same time. Action News spoke with the owners of "Livin The Dream Stop & Shop" to ask what Small Business Saturday means to them. "You know, it's...
KENNEWICK, WA
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Small businesses, big niche: Local retailers offer alternative to big-box rush for holiday shopping

Although some holiday shoppers have big plans, sometimes the best plans start by thinking — and shopping — small. Created by American Express in 2010 during the midst of the so-called “Great Recession,” Small Business Saturday is always two days after Thanksgiving. For many, Small Business Saturday is a counterpoint to crowds clamoring for big-box doorbusters on Black Friday. It is also a counterpoint to the uncertainties of unseen or sold-out merchandise and dicey delivery dates occasionally encountered with online shopping.
HILO, HI
Kenny Lee
CBS Chicago

AAA Provides Best And Worst Times For Post-Holiday Travel

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Thanksgiving holiday now over, AAA advises those who are traveling back to hit the road, sooner rather than later. AAA says the worst time to travel Sunday is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The best time is before noon. That’s because AAA predicts more than 53 million people will have taken to the roads and skies to travel this holiday season. This brings travel volumes within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80 percent over last year. Because airports will be so crowded, experts are urging travelers to arrive early as long lines are very possible. Between last Tuesday, and this Monday O’Hare expects 1.2 million people to have flown in and out of the airport – that is a 155 percent increase compared to this time last year.
TRAVEL
signalscv.com

Bill Miranda | Shop Locally at Small Businesses This Holiday Season

Happy Thanksgiving, Santa Clarita! With many of us already preparing a delicious meal filled with traditional favorites, anxiously awaiting the arrival of dinner guests or maybe watching the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the holiday season has officially begun. Making it all the more magical this year is being able to come together again with family and friends to celebrate in person after spending the last holiday season apart due to the pandemic.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Independent

FedEx delivery driver sparks debate after showing truck full of packages and urging people to shop ‘in person’

A FedEx employee has sparked a debate after sharing a video of his truck full of packages after Thanksgiving and urging people to “shop in person”.On Friday, Roger Ruiz, from Chicago, Illinois, who goes by the username @rogerruiz4 on TikTok, shared a video to the app in which he could be seen filming all of the packages piled up in the back of his delivery truck.On the video, which featured an animation of Homer Simpson crying, Ruiz wrote: “This is what a FedEx truck looks like after Thanksgiving. Please shop in person.”The video, which has been viewed more than 223,000...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
