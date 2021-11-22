Asian stocks mixed after late slump on Wall Street

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were ahead in early APAC deals on Monday, after major benchmark indices registered significant losses during Friday’s holiday-shortened session, with the S&P 500 recording the worst post-Thanksgiving return since 1941 as market participants braced for further coronavirus contagion. The recent emergence of the Omicron variant has forced nations to halt flights from South Africa, and has already spread to countries such as Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy and the Netherlands.
