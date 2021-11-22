ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stocks mixed after late slump on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
Courier News
 7 days ago

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after a late drop left major...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

U.S. stock futures, oil rally as sentiment steadies

SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. stock futures led a market rebound on Monday as investors prepared to wait a few weeks to see if the Omicron coronavirus variant would really derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks. Oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel to recoup...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Lower On Convers Over New COVID-19 Variant

U.S. markets were open for an abbreviated session on the day after Thanksgiving, and the day saw a market meltdown. The Dow dropped more than 900 points for its worst day of the year. Matt Orton, Chief Market Strategist at Carillon Tower Advisers, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Stocks#Wall Street#Hong Kong#Seoul#Shanghai
StreetInsider.com

Tech rally lifts Wall Street from Omicron-driven slump

(Reuters) - Gains in heavyweight technology stocks drove Wall Street indexes higher on Monday as investors rushed to take advantage of steep virus-driven losses, with Twitter up on reports that chief Jack Dorsey is expected to step down. The S&P technology and the communication services subindexes jumped more than 1%...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street regains some ground after virus pullback

* (Updates prices, adds commentary, changes byline) Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street regained some of Friday’s losses on Monday, with the technology sector leading the charge and investors appearing to be somewhat reassured by U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments about the Omicron virus variant. The S&P and the Dow...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

A mixed start for Asian stock markets

US futures markets and Asian stock markets have diverged sharply today, with US index futures rallying after the bonfire of Friday, while Asian markets have moved sharply lower once again early in the session. Part of Asia’s negatively could be a partial catch-up to the scale of the US and European rout, but also their slower pandemic recovery, the scars of delta, and a much higher beta to world trade and the global recovery.
STOCKS
AFP

Macau casino stocks tumble after junket boss arrest

Shares in Macau casino operators plunged Monday after police said the head of the gambling enclave's largest junket operator had confessed to running illegal betting activities overseas. Alvin Chau, head of Suncity Group, was taken in for questioning over the weekend after mainland authorities announced they had issued a warrant for his arrest. Macau police said their investigation was separate from the mainland's and was the culmination of their own two-year investigation into the group's activities. It is the first time such a high profile figure from Macau's gaming industry has been arrested in an ongoing crackdown against the sector, with plans announced in September to increase government regulation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Move Higher After Heavy Losses

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were ahead in early APAC deals on Monday, after major benchmark indices registered significant losses during Friday’s holiday-shortened session, with the S&P 500 recording the worst post-Thanksgiving return since 1941 as market participants braced for further coronavirus contagion. The recent emergence of the Omicron variant has forced nations to halt flights from South Africa, and has already spread to countries such as Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Britain, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy and the Netherlands.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 360 points as stocks bounce following Friday's omicron rout

Stocks rose sharply Monday, reclaiming a chunk of ground lost at the end of last week when the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 sparked the biggest one-day drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 in more than a year. The Dow rose 361 points or 1%, to 35,260, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.3% to 4,651.63. The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.5% at 15,721.32. The Dow dropped more than 900 points for a loss of 2.5% in a holiday-shortened session Friday, while the S&P 500 sank 2.3% and the Nasdaq lost 2.2%.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 5.09% to $1,136.99 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Tesla Inc. closed $106.50 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street mixed; Nordstrom and Gap tumble after results

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its most recent monetary policy meeting, while Gap and Nordstrom plunged following weak quarterly reports. Nordstrom (JWN.N) tumbled 29% and Gap (GPS.N) slumped 23%, after the two retailers reported weak quarterly results and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes trade mixed late afternoon Monday after Biden picks Powell to lead Fed

U.S. stock indexes were trading mixed heading toward the closing bell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each climbing higher while the Nasdaq Composite was down, after the White House announced earlier in the day that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term. The Dow was up 0.8%, the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher and the Nasdaq was off about 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. President Joe Biden's nominations of Powell to lead the Fed as Chair and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to fill the position of Vice Chair, must be confirmed by the Senate. A sharp rise in shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. helped fuel the Dow's rise Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq, seen as sensitive to interest rates moves, slid as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to around 1.62%.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Equities mixed after Wall Street ends higher despite consumer sentiment miss

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. Futures on US equity benchmarks are mixed. Brent is extending losses currently amid reports that President Biden's administration might release oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices. Gold prices are edging down. Global stocks are moving in different directions currently after...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy