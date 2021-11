The Matrix is the story of one man’s obsession with a supposed savior who nobody else on the team was quite so sure about. Morpheus has been fixated with redpilling Neo as the last ditch attempt to save his hometown of Zion. His efforts are met with little resistance — perhaps Neo was just a fan of Boyz N The Hood, but he was just as convinced that life would be more fulfilling if he were able to escape something called “the matrix”, even though he had no idea what that was until Morpheus handed him the bot’s playbook.

