Cowboy and Packers blew a 3-week opportunity. And COVID-19 played a part in it.

After re-watching the Packers game, here are three plays that made me go hmmm, for various reasons. King Me - Kevin King returned from injury and has had two very good games in a row. What's been most impressive is that he seems to have found himself as a tackler. This play is a perfect example. In years past, he would have charged at the receiver and thrown his shoulder at his legs, making it an easy task for the ball carrier to side-step him. Here he plays it perfectly. He closes the space, but doesn't over commit. He keeps a wide base, stays on his toes and is ready to react to whatever the ball carrier does. This is textbook. As I've said many times in this space since King was a rookie, King is a good man corner with the ball in front of him, but runs into trouble when he has to turn and run with a receiver. We all know what that can result in. He is at his best in situations like this one, even more so now if he's bought into proper tackling technique.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO