MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After vaporizing the Packers defense for 169 yards and two touchdowns, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Jefferson had eight catches in the game and was the leading receiver on either team. The Vikings won 34-31 on a walkoff field goal. Justin Jefferson catches a touchdown pass over Eric Stokes. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) The 22-year-old Jefferson has not disappointed in the follow-up to a rookie campaign in which he had a record-setting 1,400 receiving yards. Through 10 games this year, Jefferson has 63 catches for 944 yards and six touchdowns....

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO