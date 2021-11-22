ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Thankful for health, home and family

Weirton Daily Times
 7 days ago

As we head into Thanksgiving 2021, I can’t help but be thankful for a multitude of good things that have happened and are just around the corner. First and foremost, I’m thankful for a happy and healthy family. As we all know, COVID-19 has taken away many loved ones, especially older...

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Cleveland family extra thankful this holiday

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Seeing family at the airport is a typical thanksgiving tradition, but this was no typical meeting. 62-year-old Scott Cantrell, a father and grandfather from Cleveland, TN, saw for the first time in person his lifesaving blood stem cell donor Tobias Schnurr at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport. “I...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Family sends thanks for support

The Deml Family would like to extend our immense thanks and gratitude to those who helped us during this difficult time and who sent love to our sweet Taylor and our family. A special thanks to: Jadyn Demaline, Codie Sharp, Elko County Sherriff’s Office, Spring Creek Fire Department, Elko County, Elko County Roads Department, Elko Basque House, Walmart, Spring Creek High School, Spring Creek High School FFA, Aaron and Jenny Albisu, Burns Funeral Home, all those who donated and contributed including those who sent meals for the family, the Ybarzabal family, the Landa family, the Lostra family, Rikki Bundrock and Amy Holmes, the friends of Callie and Taylor, and all the students who helped with Taylor’s vigil.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
WRAL News

Start a new family tradition with a Thankful Tree

Raleigh, N.C. — A few years ago, we bought a "Thankful" tree at Michael's craft store. It was cardboard and had little leaves where we could write what we were thankful for that year and then stick it to the tree. Each person in the family got a few leaves...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Sheriff Pickett thankful for family, surviving COVID

Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett has been looking forward to Thanksgiving this year. The turkey, which he will prepare on Thursday using his mother’s recipe, so that it is fresh, is already waiting in the fridge. His daughters will be there with their families and so will his mother, Mary...
BREMER COUNTY, IA
Daily Herald

Kane County families giving thanks for pediatric vaccine

Aurora resident Dalila Sanchez couldn't wait for her young children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and is urging other Latinx families to "trust the science." "I know it is a touchy subject, but I would tell people to trust the science and get your children vaccinated," Sanchez said. "I think there is misinformation being shared but I truly don't understand why."
KANE COUNTY, IL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Charleston family thankful for new Habitat for Humanity home

CHARLESTON — When Rebecca Daniels and her six children gather around the dinner table for Thanksgiving on Thursday, they will be able to give thanks for their new home. Coles County Habitat for Humanity and its team of donors and sponsors constructed this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home during the spring and summer along West Locust Avenue in Charleston while contending with the COVID-19 pandemic and rising construction material prices.
CHARLESTON, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

The Path Home: Thankful for the basic necessities of life

I started to write about our problems with septic tanks this month, and my wife mentioned thankfulness for Thanksgiving — and I thought I’m thankful because I didn’t want to write about a stinky subject anyway!. The Bible says if you have food in your stomach and clothing, let us...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Paxlovid#Merck#West Virginians
Meridian Star

'A HUGE BLESSING' Culpepper family thankful for newest addition

When the Culpepper family gathers around the Thanksgiving table to bless the food this year, there’ll be a new addition to their list of blessings for which they are thankful. They’ll be joined by a new family member – Elly Ruth Culpepper. The process to bring five-year-old Elly Ruth from...
Newsday

Giving thanks, inflation, health disparities and more

I offer my heartfelt thanks to all our neighbors who make helping others a priority in their lives ["Food insecurity persists, say LI groups," News, Nov. 22]. Whether responding to the devastation caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, offering relief after the destructive home fires that occur nearly every day on Long Island, or supporting others who need extra aid during the pandemic, our neighbors raise their hands to help in countless ways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Marietta Daily Journal

The Center for Family Resources celebrates 36th Thanks for Giving

The Center for Family Resources collected pre-packed family food boxes between Nov. 16-18 with the goal of providing 1,000 boxes for 1,000 families. Celebrating its 36th year, Thanks for Giving provides everything a family needs to keep or create their own family traditions in ways that are meaningful to them.
COBB, GA
claytodayonline.com

I’m thankful to be part of a wonderful family, community

If there’s one thing that ties holidays together, it’s the sense of gratefulness and joy. Every year, the colder weather, extended breaks, and time to see extended family spark a sense of nostalgia and peace, truly the predecessor for the “most wonderful time of the year.”. While sitting with your...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Weirton Daily Times

Giving thanks for Ohio Valley Health Center support

Ann Quillen, the executive director of the Ohio Valley Health Center at 423 South St., Steubenville, is feeling as thankful today on this Thanksgiving Day as she was back on Sept. 21 when center supporters, staff, board members and volunteers turned out for a mortgage-burning and 15-year anniversary celebration. The...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Weirton Daily Times

Follow COVID-19 protocols for family’s safety

Dear Readers: If you are traveling to visit family or friends, be aware of and follow COVID-19 protocols for your family’s safety. This might be the first time many of you have traveled since the pandemic began, so you might have to get back in the groove of traveling and staying together.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Itemlive.com

Help a family rebuild after loss

The last two years have been difficult and different for a lot of people, since we have all been dealing with the restrictions, risks and hardships of a global pandemic.  The post Help a family rebuild after loss appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Many families getting tested after Thanksgiving weekend

CAMBRIDGE — Many families who tried to return to their traditional Thanksgiving rituals are now starting a new holiday tradition - Covid testing after a family gathering. CIC Health is bracing itself for more people to begin booking testing appointments - not just because of the new Omicron variant, but also because of the holidays. They are expanding their hours to help meet those needs.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
cbslocal.com

Shortage Of Home Health Aides Leaves Pennsylvania Families Desperate For Care

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a shortage of home health aides in our area, leaving local families desperate for care. The lack of caregivers gives parents of disabled children little to no options, and it’s putting senior citizens on long waitlists. KDKA investigator Meghan Schiller introduces us to one local family in the thick of the home health care crisis.
HEALTH SERVICES
whbc.com

Local Family Thankful for Support That Keeps Their Business Open

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Egbert and Denise Brown have lots to be thankful for on Thanksgiving. Thanks to patron and community support, their Brick City Lounge at 8th Street NE and Marietta Avenue in Canton Township held on to its liquor license. This, in the face...
CANTON, OH
Weirton Daily Times

Helping the animals

The Toronto High School cheerleaders volunteered at the Jefferson County Humane Society/Jefferson County Animal Shelter on Nov. 20 and 21, where they cleaned, interacted with the animals, prepared treats and toured the facility, according to Natalie Mousourakis, head coach. Helping were, from left, Naveah Jett, Josie Prayso, Dalaney Nett, Megan Fogle, Randalynn Sofronski, Chelsie Daughtery and Stella Mousourakis.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy