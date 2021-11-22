ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Betty L. Fisher

By Editorials
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty L. Fisher, 91, of Parkersburg died Saturday...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Biden: Strategy for omicron variant is vaccination, not shutdowns

President Biden on Monday said he will unveil his plan Thursday to tackle the new omicron variant of COVID-19, saying the strategy will not include more lockdowns. Instead, Biden plans to rely on vaccinations to combat the latest version of the virus to pose a serious threat. Speaking during a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Obituaries
The Hill

US, Iran return to same negotiating table

The U.S. and Iran on Monday held their seventh round of indirect talks as part of efforts to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, more than five months after the last discussions took place in Vienna. The Biden administration is stressing that diplomacy with Iran is the last, best chance...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Matthew McConaughey won't run for governor of Texas "at this moment"

Los Angeles — Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Pointe

Comments / 0

Community Policy