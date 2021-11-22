GRAINS-Wheat hits 9-year peak on supply woes; soybeans, corn firm

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell sharply on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and after Australia's government forecaster projected a record-large harvest, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 18 cents at $8.22-1/4. The contract last week reached the highest for a most-active contract in nearly nine years. * Most actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat closed down 11-3/4 cents at $8.57-1/4 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat ended down 3-1/4 cents at $10.45-1/4 a bushel. * Australian farmers are on course to harvest a record 34.4 million tonnes of wheat this season, the country's chief commodity forecaster said. * Russian wheat prices gained last week for the sixth consecutive week amid strong export demand and an earlier rally in global benchmarks, analysts said on Monday. * Egypt's GASC bought 600,000 tonnes of Romanian, Russian and Ukrainian wheat in a snap tender on Monday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday said 250,651 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, near the low end of a range of trade estimates. * Analysts expect the USDA to lower its U.S. winter wheat crop rating in a weekly report later on Monday. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Mark Porter)

