Chicago, IL

GRAINS-Wheat hits 9-year peak on supply woes; soybeans, corn firm

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures advanced 1.2% on Monday to their highest level in nine years as shrinking supplies in top global exporters underpinned the market. Soybeans and corn rose for the first time in three sessions. "There is problem in getting good-quality wheat," said one...

www.agriculture.com

meatpoultry.com

Corn, soybean prices puzzle analysts

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Corn and soybean futures are holding strong despite the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) recent forecasts that both 2021 crops will be the second largest in history, and there are several additional bearish indicators that suggest prices should be lower. Instead, corn, soybean and wheat futures...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Agriculture Online

Plant breeding advances may spark annual corn and soybean yield increases

Gil Hodges was in a slump. The Brooklyn Dodgers first baseman couldn’t buy a hit as his hitless streak in the 1952 World Series continued the following spring. Spurred on by Brooklyn fans, Hodges finally resumed hitting and never slumped in four more World Series appearances. His hitting slump, though,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's corn too expansive for export in early 2022 -trader

KYIV, Nov 29 (Reuters) - High energy costs and a delayed harvest is making Ukrainian corn too expensive to export successfully in early 2022, a trader said on Monday. "You can see a big picture, which shows that at current prices after the New Year, we have nowhere to sell corn," Tymur Shyshlov from Risoil Ukraine told the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat turns lower as dollar firms, Australia forecasts record crop

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures retreated on Monday on a firmer dollar and as a record harvest outlook from major exporter Australia eased recent concerns about rain-damaged crops. Corn and soybeans followed wheat lower, pressured by technical selling and profit-taking and by good weekend rains in Argentina...
AGRICULTURE
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures drop on firm dollar, big Australia crop outlook

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell sharply on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and after Australia's government forecaster projected a record-large harvest, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 18 cents at $8.22-1/4. The contract last week reached the highest for a most-active contract in nearly nine years. * Most actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat closed down 11-3/4 cents at $8.57-1/4 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat ended down 3-1/4 cents at $10.45-1/4 a bushel. * Australian farmers are on course to harvest a record 34.4 million tonnes of wheat this season, the country's chief commodity forecaster said. * Russian wheat prices gained last week for the sixth consecutive week amid strong export demand and an earlier rally in global benchmarks, analysts said on Monday. * Egypt's GASC bought 600,000 tonnes of Romanian, Russian and Ukrainian wheat in a snap tender on Monday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday said 250,651 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, near the low end of a range of trade estimates. * Analysts expect the USDA to lower its U.S. winter wheat crop rating in a weekly report later on Monday. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat rebounds on tightening supplies, strong demand

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 1% on Monday, bouncing back from the previous session's losses as tightening global supplies and strong demand buoyed the market. Corn rose for a fifth consecutive session while soybeans gained 1.3%. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Factors expected to drive the 2022 corn market

The number of factors expected to drive the 2022 corn market is already reading like a grocery list. In fact, when you ask someone to list the three factors that will most strongly influence the corn market in the new year, they have a hard time keeping it to just three or four or five.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans sink on South America rains, sharply lower wheat

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures declined for a fourth straight session on Monday on good weekend rains in key soy areas of South America and on spillover pressure from tumbling wheat futures. * Futures declined despite sharply higher outside markets, including equities and crude oil, and a strong pace of soybean export shipments. * CBOT January soybean futures settled 11-1/4 cents lower at $12.41-1/2 a bushel. * Selling in January soybeans accelerated after the contract broke through technical support at its 50-day moving average. But the contract held chart support at its 20-day moving average and at Friday's two-week low. * CBOT January soyoil ended down 0.60 cent at 58.28 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $6.70 lower at $342.70 per ton. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday said 2,142,844 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, above trade expectations. The agency also upwardly revised the prior week's soybean inspections total by nearly 750,000 tonnes. * Planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop was almost 91% complete on Nov. 26, an estimate from agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado showed on Monday. * Australia's ABARES forecast the country's canola crop at 5.7 million tonnes, up 27% from the prior year's record large crop. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Dan Grebler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil soy farmers sow almost 91% of area amid good weather

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Planting of Brazil's 2021/2022 soybean crop reached 90.6% of the total area through Friday, according to an estimate from agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado released on Monday. At this time last week soy farmers had sowed 84.2% of the area while in the same...
AGRICULTURE
KRON4 News

U.S. stocks rebound after variant slump

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Monday as markets regain their footing following a big stumble on Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 9:44 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index slumped 2.3% on Friday for its worst day since February. The Dow […]
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1%, new COVID-19 variant looms over market

CANBERRA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped 1% on Monday amid a broad market rebound, though gains were checked by concerns about the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 1.3% at $8.51 a...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends lower on broad selling, MGEX wheat rises

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures closed lower on Friday as a new variant of the coronavirus spooked commodities markets, traders said. * Losses pulled CBOT wheat down from a nine-year high reached on Wednesday in the most-active contract . * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 10 cents at $8.57-1/2. The contract hit its lowest price since Nov. 17. * Most actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat closed down 8 cents at $8.69 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat ended up 3-1/2 cents at $10.48-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX wheat rose and CBOT wheat trimmed losses amid ongoing concerns about tight global supplies of high-quality wheat, analysts said. * Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 567,500 tonnes topped analysts' expectations for the 2021-22 marketing year. (Reporting by Tom Polansek;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

EU wheat traders fume at French data snag

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Incomplete wheat export data from France, the European Union's biggest supplier, for the last four months because of a technical glitch has angered traders as they try to track supply and demand in the face of lower stocks and record prices. The technical problem at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-New COVID variant scares markets, corn rebounds

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell Friday as news of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa sent oil and equities markets lower, with moves exaggerated by low trade volume across the grain and oilseed commodities. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans lost 13-3/4 cents, at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends lower as new coronavirus variant spooks markets

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended lower on Friday, pressured by broad-based selling in commodities over concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled 13-3/4 cents lower at $12.52-3/4 a bushel. * The most-active contract hit its lowest price since Nov. 15. * Total weekly U.S. soybean export sales of 1.57 million tonnes were within analysts' estimates. * CBOT January soyoil ended down 1.82 cent at 58.88 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $1.50 lower at $349.40 per ton. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 grain harvest 95.3% complete at 79.7 mln T

KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 79.7 million tonnes of grain from 95.3% of the sowing area, with the yield averaging 5.25 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The volume includes 32.4 million tonnes of wheat, 9.9 million tonnes of barley, 35 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec. 1-7

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Dec. 1-7, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports rise 18% so far in 2021/22 to 24.8 mln T

KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 24.8 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 18% from 21 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 14.3 million tonnes of wheat, 4.9 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE

