I have been blessed to reside in a place with a long history of land stewardship that goes back for centuries and, hopefully, for many generations to come. I have witnessed how the conservation of open space, working farms, wildlife habitat and the preservation of our New Mexico heritage can translate into sustainable and robust local economic development here in the North Valley along the Rio Grande. Visitors from all over the world now come to Los Ranchos de Albuquerque to enjoy the open space, the walking trails, the wafting smell of roasting chiles, the wintering cranes and geese, and the lavender and abundant farm produce.

LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 17 HOURS AGO