The first Critics’ Choice Television Awards, held June 20, 2011, made it the new kid on the TV kudosfest block. An offshoot of the Critics’ Choice Awards, which honors movies, it was conceived to broaden the reach of the Broadcast Critics Association and muscle in on the territory of the Television Critics Association. The ceremony, hosted by Cat Deeley, was held at the Beverly Hilton and live-streamed on VH1. Two days later, an edited version aired on ReelzChannel. One of the categories was “most exciting new series,” and it featured eight honorees (Smash and Alcatraz among them) but no winners. (The...

