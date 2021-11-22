ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POET'S CORNER: Monday, Nov. 22

Through from Virginia to Carolina. but today it all looks new. Bales of Hay in the field waiting to be chowed upon,. or stored away. It too has a beauty all of its own. Touches of color in the trees. There was patches of orange, brown, scarlet,. rust and...

Marcus Amaker, Charleston’s Poet Laureate, Publishes Debut Poetry Collection of Charleston Poet Linda Joy Walder

Free Verse Press has announced the publication of Running Naked in the Snow, the debut collection of poems by poet Linda Joy Walder. Free Verse Press was launched by Marcus Amaker, Charleston’s First Poet Laureate, and a 2021 Poet Laureate Fellow of the American Academy of Poets. He also produces the annual Free Verse Poetry Festival, showcasing poets from around the United States.
Next year’s hunting event will be named after creator David Vaughan

One of the longest running Virginia Wheelin’ Sportsmen events was held Saturday when six men with disabilities and their buddies hunted in the woods of Staunton River State Park. Then president of the Halifax Chapter of the National Wildlife Turkey Federation the late David Vaughan created this hunt in 2003,...
Today in history: Monday, Nov. 29

Today is Monday, Nov. 28, the 333rd day of 2021. There are 32 days left in the year. On this date 100 years ago: Kiwanis Meeting Led by G. Moore: Wilfred Roach … made an appeal for a deeper and more active interest in the world of the Tuberculosis Association, particularly in its local application. … He made a moving and eloquent appeal for the saving of the little children and promising young men from the ravages of this dread disease, the broken health and early graves that follow in its footsteps. Nick Prillaman’s … subject was “Why is Martinsville a Town and Not a City.” He told why, and how, to make it a city. Being exactly in the center of God’s green earth and bounded only by the limitations of the compass, North, South, East and West, with plenty of room for expansion in every direction, there was plainly no reason why it should not be a city. Specifically he suggested “more enterprising enterprises” as the remedy for our town-smallness and as the agency for achievement of city-greatness.
POET'S CORNER: Wednesday, Nov. 24

The carolers are singing around the Christmas manager scene or when others sing of shots fired at men, women, children, birds and animals to note a mean. To chase your goals, The New Year start enters for winning success for a solution or at a New Year Day race horse odds for the resolution.
Emily’s Corner

Lake Geneva Public Library Director Emily Kornak shares some of her favorite winter reads with local ties. THE KING OF CONFIDENCE: A TALE OF UTOPIAN DREAMERS, FRONTIER SCHEMERS, TRUE BELIEVERS, FALSE PROPHETS, AND THE MURDER OF AN AMERICAN MONARCH BY MILES HARVEY. A nonfiction account of the sensational and dramatic...
