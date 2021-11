AvalonBay Communities-owned eaves Lawrenceville has been sold. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction, which was announced Thursday. The 632-unit, value-add, garden-style multihousing community near Princeton University was constructed in two phases in 1992 and 1996. It spans 46.76 acres at 1000 Town Court S. in a prime location within the Princeton submarket. Less than one mile from Route 1, residents of the community have easy access to key employment hubs in the region that is well known for its booming life sciences sector.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO