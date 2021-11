The California Department of Transportation is continuing its work on the $13.1 million bridge upgrade project on State Route 74, State Route 79 and State Route 371. Bridges are located in and near the cities of Lake Elsinore, Perris, Hemet and Menifee in various locations in Riverside County. Weather permitting. Permanent traffic control is in place at the bridges. In the Hemet and Menifee area, Caltrans continues its work on a $1.5 million safety project on SR-79 in and near the city of Hemet. The project will construct and upgrade existing pedestrian facilities to current American Disabilities Act standards at various locations, from East Florida Avenue to East Menlo Avenue. Weather permitting. Paving operations began November 15 and will continue in different locations. For de.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO