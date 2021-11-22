ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, IL

Ruffner, Hewing, Fearday sign to continue athletic careers in college

By Alex Wallner Daily News
Effingham Daily News
Effingham Daily News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3jZy_0d3cCKyk00

Several area athletes put pen-to-paper over the last week, signing their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

ELLA RUFFNER

Altamont’s Ella Ruffner signed to continue playing volleyball at Rend Lake.

I chose Rend Lake because I liked the campus. The size of the campus is small and Altamont is a small town and it won’t be much of a change,” Ruffner said. “I liked the program and Reggie [Bateman] is going to be a good coach.

I think that I’m a good team player and that I can bring a positive attitude to the court. I will be an outside hitter.”

Ruffner finished her senior season with the Lady Indians with 251 kills, 351 digs, 29 blocks, and 35 assists. She was a National Trail Conference First Team selection, as well.

Overall, Bateman said that there were multiple reasons why he liked Ruffner’s game.

The way that she’s loose, relaxed and you can put her anywhere,” Bateman said. “She can hit and she’s just one of those girls that I feel will bring a lot to the team.”

Bateman ended his fourth season with the Warriors this past year, with his team finishing at 19-12.

The Warriors will graduate five sophomores in the spring and should return two outside hitters, Ruffner’s primary position.

BRIANNA HEWING

WSS’ Brianna Hewing signed to continue playing volleyball at Lake Land.

The Lady Lakers finished this past season 14-23 under seventh-year head coach Ashli Wicker, who Hewing speaks highly of when it comes to her passion.

She seems very driven and ready to win and compete,” Hewing said. “I love that, but also, I feel like she’ll take care of me and she cares about everybody.”

Wicker loses 12 sophomores off her roster next year, including former Hatchet Mackinzee Reynolds, but said she would love replacing her with another WSS player.

Rhonda has done a great job with this program here and it shows with just how many kids come out of a small school and go and play college volleyball,” Wicker said. “There is a big difference between high school — especially little 1A and 2A schools — and moving onto college, whatever level you’re at, so it does say something about Rhonda and how she runs her program. Mackinzee did a good job for us, so I’m happy to replace her with a new Stew-Stras (Windsor) girl.”

Hewing finished her senior season with 155 kills, 16 aces, 47 blocks, and 41 digs. She was a National Trail Conference First Team selection, as well.

She started out bashful,” said Schlechte of Hewing. “She has put so much time in and hard work and she came through and started improving. She started as a sophomore, dressed as a freshman, and has been a big part of our team, especially this year. You can’t ask for a better player to take over that spot, especially during the summer when we would have one coach here and would run drills and stuff.”

AVERY FEARDAY

Neoga’s Avery Fearday signed to continue playing basketball at Lake Land.

A pass-first player, Fearday said that she believes she will bring a different element to the team and is excited about the opportunity.

I’m excited to be able to get the opportunity. I’m excited to go longer and, as the reigning national champions, it’s pretty cool to play with them and learn with them,” Fearday said. “I’m more of a passer. It’s fun for me to be able to get people open, see things on the court.”

Indians head coach Kim Romack also mentioned the joy Fearday is to coach and how she’s grown as a player through the years.

Avery’s been with us for four years. She came to us from Sigel and her leadership has shown through since she was just a freshman,” Romack said. “She’s always been a great kid and such a hard player. You take away the sports aspect and the points and the this and that, and it comes down to, she’s a real good kid. This year and last year, she’s shown tons of leadership. She’s part of the glue that keeps this team together.

The younger kids look up to her and from a game standpoint, she’s just a tough, hard-nosed kid. She’s played through a ton of adversity, in life in general, and she shows up on that floor every night and gives 100 percent.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

One thing Biden will not do to fight the Omicron variant

(CNN) — There was a telling moment during President Joe Biden's remarks on the new Omicron coronavirus variant at the White House Monday. He's all in on doing everything he can to get Americans vaccinated and politely asking them to mask up, but he's not likely to go the direction of some European leaders and push lockdowns any time soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Prosecutors portray Ghislaine Maxwell as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime," defense says she is scapegoat as sex-trafficking trial begins

Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Omicron: What we know — and don't know — about the new COVID-19 variant

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the latest strain of the coronavirus to be designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization: more and more countries are reporting cases, and it has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it to spread faster. Scientists are also trying to determine whether the current vaccines are effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sigel, IL
City
Altamont, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Altamont, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Altamont, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden’s first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others are recognized in this year’s gigantic Gingerbread White House, which was made into a 350-pound (158.76 kilograms)...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Volleyball#Ella#Warriors#Brianna Hewing Wss#Wss
CBS News

Tiger Woods rules out full-time return to golf

Tiger Woods said it's doubtful that he will return to golf full time after he was injured in a car crash. Woods said he thought he might lose his leg after the crash. Carter Evans shares the latest.
GOLF
Effingham Daily News

Effingham Daily News

Effingham, IL
772
Followers
49
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Effingham Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy