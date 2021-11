The fear of crime in the U.S. is out there, and a Gallup poll has tracked it. “Americans’ perception that crime in their local area is getting worse has surged over the past year. Fifty-one percent, up from 38% in 2020, say there is more crime in their area than a year ago. Meanwhile, U.S. adults’ belief that crime is up nationally remains high, at 74%, little changed from 78% in 2020. Both figures are at or near their peak levels for the past 25 years,” reported Lydia Saad, a Gallup analyst.

