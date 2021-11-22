ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

1310 Saint Pauls Way

whatsupmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExceptional shingle-style coastal home in the gated community of Bayberry Hill. It’s evident that no expense was spared with this stunning home – which was designed by Wayne Good, built by Bert Winchester, and interior design by Thomas Pheasant. Curated with the finest materials and finishes, this trophy home is in...

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 Snows Court NW

Welcome to Snows Court, one of the most charming hidden gem Foggy Bottom has to offer. Lovingly restored colorful brick row houses with lots of characters nestled along the the brick lined sidewalk. The main level of the residence welcomes you with bright and open living spaces. The living room with a functional wood burning fireplace, built-in bookcases and beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. The renovated kitchen with shaker style cabinets offers a beautiful glass backsplash, granite countertops and island that will bring out anyone+GGs inner chef. A set of French doors leads you to your peaceful back garden patio perfect for outdoor dining.The second level of the home has a spacious primary bedroom with ample closet space, and two large windows overlooking the peaceful garden. The second bedroom is flooded with light and is perfect for your guests or to be used as a home office. A sea-colored bathroom with a bathtub/shower and skylight creates a tranquil setting.The finished lower level has ample storage space and a laundry/utility room.THE NEIGHBORHOOD:The Foggy Bottom neighborhood has a long history, beginning in the 18th century as one of the first neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. Foggy Bottom gets its name from the morning mist that comes off of the Potomac River. The neighborhood stretches up to include the West End. From here, you can walk down 23rd Street to the Lincoln Memorial, walk west to M Street and Georgetown, or walk north to Dupont Circle very easily.The George Washington University dominates the majority of the neighborhood, creating a delightful combination of old-town character and vibrant, modern development. The mix of old and new makes Foggy Bottom a study of contrasts that piques your interest.Foggy Bottom also is home to the Watergate Complex, the Kennedy Center, and the Department of State. Foggy Bottom is a vibrant, thriving neighborhood with something for everyone. With all these great places, surely you+GGre ready to move in!ONE LIFE...LIVE IT WELL, LIVE IT HERE!
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

2030 N Adams St Apt 1109

MOVE IN TODAY AND START PAYING 12/01! Fresh & Bright 1Bed/1Bath Top floor Condo! W/ Utilities & Parking! - Renters Warehouse presents to you this fresh & bright 1 Bedroom /1 Bath condo with great open views of the Custis Trail. This Home Features Hardwood floors all throughout, open floor plan with large windows for natural lighting. Eat-in kitchen with updated white appliances with wooden cabinets for extra storage.Spacious 1 bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath.
HOUSE RENT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

651 N Armistead Street

Stunning updated townhome with over 2500+ sqft. nestled in a hidden gem of a neighborhood better known as Beauregard Heights! This beautiful residences features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with an open concept floor plan and tons of natural light throughout. A fabulous entertaining flow from the kitchen to the dining area, living right out to the rear patio-perfect for barbecues! The gourmet kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted with engineered hardwood floors and new carpet. Huge master with en-suite luxury bath. Great size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Finished lower level with lavish full-bath and bonus room that could be used as 4th bedroom for guests or a home office. This townhome comes with one assigned parking spot, but ample of guest parking available. Condo fee includes all exterior maintenance, including roof, bi-weekly trash pickup right outside and common area maintenance. You can't beat this amazing location-in the heart of Alexandria City-Conveniently right off I395, metro bus right at entrance for easy transportation to Mark Center, Pentagon, Crystal City, Shirlington Village, National Harbor, National Landing, DC and more. Walk to shops and dining or enjoy the peaceful Holmes Run Stream & Nature/Bike Trail located only 1 block away. You won't be disappointed, this is a must see!
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Telegraph

For sale: a £3.3m converted orangery with grounds designed by ‘Capability’ Brown

The landscape architect Lancelot “Capability” Brown got his nickname from his persistent use of a euphemism. He was known for telling his clients – a roster of lords and ladies that included none other than King George III and his humble residence at Hampton Court Palace – that their grounds had “capabilities” for improvement. This of course was a genteel way of saying, in other words, that they looked like c***.
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

6312 Haviland Drive

Beautiful Renovation!! 5BD/3BA in Woodacres of Bethesda - Modernized Rambler with RECESSED LIGHTING throughout, gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS on main level! Sunny & bright! Recently renovated 2 Level in Woodacres. 5 spacious BR's! Updated bathrooms, fully fenced-in rear yard with patio hardscape great for grilling, sunbathing & entertaining! THIS HOUSE SPARKLES & SHINES, super convenient commuter location w/easy access to to DC, BETHESDA, NIH, bus line & highways!
whatsupmag.com

Meet Mia Putzi of Indian Creek

It would be hard to find a three-sport high school student-athlete who manages to devote as much time to community service as Mia Putzi. The Indian Creek Senior participates in six service organizations. She helps organize donations for a local food bank through Severna Park’s Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church; collects, organizes, and delivers household goods to low-income senior citizens at Glen Burnie’s Pinewood Village; cooks and serves meals to individuals from the Winter Relief for Homeless program; builds tables for Habitat for Humanity; helps with the Severna Park Assistance Network’s canned food drive; and serves meals to homeless veterans through the Baltimore Station program.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Life Elevated in Cambridge

Primary Structure Built: 1909 Sold For: $1,200,000 Original List Price: $1,200,000 Bedrooms: 9 Baths: 3 Living Space: 6,693 Sq. Ft. Elegance reminiscent of a by-gone era best describes this nine-bedroom Georgian Colonial in Cambridge. Boasting more than 6,500 square-feet of living space, the home is one for the detail record books with its stained and leaded glass windows, oversized doors, and museum-quality dental molding.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7237 Morrison Drive

Beautiful two-bedroom and 3.5 bathroom townhouse located in the desirable location of Greenbelt, Maryland! This large townhouse impresses with many updates, including brand new carpet, vibrant LVP, and fresh paint to match. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with many new appliances, refinished cabinetry with tons of space, and updated countertops. The two generously sized bedrooms upstairs, each with private bathrooms and large closets. The downstairs family room has many uses, including a cozy fireplace and another full bathroom. Conveniently located near a vast amount of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, the Windsor Green community features some great amenities, including a community pool, tennis court, and more. With many other updates to the HVAC and Roof only a few years old, this property is move-in ready and won't last long!
GREENBELT, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6019 Rowanberry Drive , 12C

Beautiful townhome in Quail Ridge. Just minutes from Routes 100, 95, 32, 695 and BWI Airport. Acommuter's dream! This home features brand new carpet and paint throughout, new flooring, 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 baths, an eat-in kitchen with pass-through to dining room and living room, basement features a finished recreation room with half bath. All this plus a large deck that backs to trees and yard to enjoy outdoor entertaining. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and schools, as well as Rockburn Branch Park and Patapsco Valley State Park. Hurry - this one won't last long!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4524 Hazelwood Avenue

Come see this beautifully renovated home in a desirable area of northeast Baltimore. +-This transformed home boasts hardwood floors and has an open layout. +-The kitchen has all new shaker cabinets, granite countertops, recessed, and pendant lighting. +-Sneak away to the large upstairs master bedroom with its walk in closet or spend some quality time with your friends and family the in the newly finished basement. The home is also situated on a corner lot with its own off street parking and fenced in yard. Come see this one quickly. It won+GGt last long!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1436 Claridge Avenue

Welcome home! Quiet cul-de-sac, with gorgeous landscaping including privacy trees, purple plum trees, rock wall, new shrubs, second staircase to deck with entry pavers, fire pit, Beautiful flooring throughout, including marble entry and marble in bathrooms, new roof, new water heater, new light fixtures and faucets, fresh paint, painted kitchen cabinets with new hardware, sidewalk next to driveway leading to front door entry, stainless steel appliances, his and her walk-in closets in master bedroom, on-suite bathroom with huge soaking tub, double-closets in 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, plenty of storage space, Garage, private driveway with plenty of street parking, covered porch, private backyard, huge side yard, near UMBC, CCBC-Catonsville, walk to MARC train and major local highways (95,695,895), Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, downtown minutes away, Guinness Brewery, weekly food trucks at the local firehouse, neighborhood events held throughout the year, move-in ready! Call today before it+GGs too late!
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

2555 Pennsylvania Ave NW 409

HUGE 2BR/2BA in West End/Georgetown w balcony - Property Id: 740061. Sunny, oversized 2BR/2BA in unbeatable location between Georgetown and West End. Spacious open floor plan with wall of glass, spacious balcony overlooking pool and facing Rock Creek Park. You'll love the gorgeous gourmet kitchen with high end appliances (Sub Zero fridge!), endless cabinets, large island. Hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. This building offers a 24hr front desk, POOL, fitness center, roof deck and ADDITIONAL STORAGE. Convenient to Georgetown and George Washington universities and hospitals, European Union, World Bank, IMF, State Department. Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Bluestone Lane, and new Mercy Me cafe and Tatte bakeries are just blocks away. Garage parking available at $285/month. Must see in person!!!
HOUSE RENT
themunchonline.com

500 Meadow Hall Dr

Private Rockville Apt W/D in unit Pool Includes EV - Property Id: 739647. Private Rockville Apt, W/D in unit, Pool, Includes EVERYTHING! What a deal for your own private residence, assigned parking spot, fenced in patio & garden, bedroom/living room area, kitchenette (no stove/oven so if you are really into baking this is not a great fit for you), tons of storage space, and private full bathroom with NO extra charges ever! Just renovated: fresh paint, brand new vinyl-plank floors throughout, new bathroom sink and vanity! Your private entrance is steps away from your assigned parking spot, Verizon Fios TV HD cable with Fios Gigabit Internet, extra parking, and community pool at NO EXTRA COST! Cable, internet, water, electric, condo fees, parking, this would all add up to hundreds of dollars in extra costs in other private rentals! Includes laundry room with washer/dryer on your level, super convenient! Backs up to Rock Creek Park and all the hiking trails! Perfect location in Rockville 1.2 miles from Twinbrook metro, the 45 bus picks up right across the st!
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

675 Melvin Drive

Spacious 2 BR, 1.5 BTH Apt in Ridgely's Delight - UMD - Downtown! $300-$500 Off Upfront! - RENT BY 12/31/21 AND RECEIVE $300 off your 1ST MONTH WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE!!. Charming 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in a historic and highly sought after Baltimore neighborhood. Your beautiful apartment is equipped with state of the art stainless steel appliances, full range gas stove, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Both bedrooms feature large closets and high ceilings. This apartment is a corner unit, offering a living room with large windows on two walls that provide natural light throughout all common areas. Exposed brick accent walls, unique arched entryways, and gorgeous faux hardwood flooring, This is the perfect downtown apartment! Garage parking is available at The Sail Cloth Factory located not even 1 block away for an additional fee, or you can park on the street for $20 annually. Tree lined streets, optional permitted parking in a private lot, and walking distance to The University of Maryland, both the O's and Ravens stadiums, restaurants and the inner harbor. Contact Allegra today! (410) 332-0838 or Aberle@baymgmtgroup.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3582 Laurel View Court

MUST SEE! 3 BEDROOM END UNIT TOWNHOME TOTALING 1,820sq.ft. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT! MAIN LEVEL HAS LAMINATE FLOORING, SEPARATE LIVING AND DINING ROOM! KITCHEN HAS NEW APPLIANCES AND DOOR WITH ACCESS TO EXTERIOR REAR DECK! UPPER LEVEL HAS 3 BEDROOMS ALL WITH NEW CARPET AND CEILING FANS! FULL BATHROOM HAS NEW LAMINATE FLOORING! LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM HAS NEW CARPET AND BAR GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING & EGRESSED WINDOW! POWDER ROOM AND LAUNDRY ROOM W/ STORAGE. EXTERIOR REAR HAS FENCED IN YARD, SHED AND DECK! CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BW PARKWAY, FT MEADE AND NSA.
LAUREL, VA
whatsupmag.com

The Art of the Decoy

Meet the renowned artists who’ve perfected the craft of waterfowl carving. Captain Bill Collins was in the process of painting the feathers on a Mallard Drake decoy as he shared highlights of his journey to becoming one of the most sought-after decoy carvers and painters in the state of Maryland. “There are two different elements of this art,” he informs me. “Carving and painting. Fortunately, I have become proficient at both.”
VISUAL ART
themunchonline.com

3503 East West Highway

Renovated Classic 4/3.5 Chevy Chase Rambler - Dignified rambler with garage and great outdoor living space - ideally located just 5 miles from Embassy Row. Lower level features separate entrance and full suite with bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchenette. Main level features vaulted ceilings, sunny living room w/fireplace, hardwood floors updated appliances in kitchen and separate dining room. Large master bedroom with en-suite walk-in shower and good closet space. One car garage and large driveway allows for plenty of off street parking. Enjoy entertaining and relaxing in the rear yard with huge sweeping rear deck or hide out inside the private, enclosed sun room. Easy access to downtown Bethesda, Friendship Heights, NW Washington and Embassy Row.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Hogan Attends 38th Annual Governor’s Service Awards

Groups and Individuals Recognized From 13 Counties Across Maryland, Baltimore City. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan attended the 38th annual Governor’s Service Awards, an event hosted by the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism that celebrates 20 individuals and organizations recognized for their outstanding display of dedication to service and volunteerism.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

USNA Midshipmen Donate Food for Harvest for the Hungry

ANNAPOLIS, MD. -- Midshipmen of the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Action Group (MAG), the USNA Chaplain Center, and members of the Naval Academy community donated nearly 90 thousand pounds of non-perishable food for this year’s Harvest for the Hungry campaign. The final deliveries of food donations were delivered to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank last week.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

