1310 Saint Pauls Way

Welcome to Snows Court, one of the most charming hidden gem Foggy Bottom has to offer. Lovingly restored colorful brick row houses with lots of characters nestled along the the brick lined sidewalk. The main level of the residence welcomes you with bright and open living spaces. The living room with a functional wood burning fireplace, built-in bookcases and beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout. The renovated kitchen with shaker style cabinets offers a beautiful glass backsplash, granite countertops and island that will bring out anyone+GGs inner chef. A set of French doors leads you to your peaceful back garden patio perfect for outdoor dining.The second level of the home has a spacious primary bedroom with ample closet space, and two large windows overlooking the peaceful garden. The second bedroom is flooded with light and is perfect for your guests or to be used as a home office. A sea-colored bathroom with a bathtub/shower and skylight creates a tranquil setting.The finished lower level has ample storage space and a laundry/utility room.THE NEIGHBORHOOD:The Foggy Bottom neighborhood has a long history, beginning in the 18th century as one of the first neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. Foggy Bottom gets its name from the morning mist that comes off of the Potomac River. The neighborhood stretches up to include the West End. From here, you can walk down 23rd Street to the Lincoln Memorial, walk west to M Street and Georgetown, or walk north to Dupont Circle very easily.The George Washington University dominates the majority of the neighborhood, creating a delightful combination of old-town character and vibrant, modern development. The mix of old and new makes Foggy Bottom a study of contrasts that piques your interest.Foggy Bottom also is home to the Watergate Complex, the Kennedy Center, and the Department of State. Foggy Bottom is a vibrant, thriving neighborhood with something for everyone. With all these great places, surely you+GGre ready to move in!ONE LIFE...LIVE IT WELL, LIVE IT HERE!

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO