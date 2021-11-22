ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Motivated Draymond Green reveals inspiration for early-season success

By Alex Espinoza
 7 days ago

When looking at key reasons for the Warriors’ NBA-best 15-2 start, you have to look at the team’s leaders in Steph Curry and Draymond Green. While Steph has been otherworldly this season jumping out to MVP front-runner status, Green has been running the show on defense and using his incredible basketball IQ as the heart, soul and brains of the squad.

All season long, Kerr has touted Green’s conditioning from the Tokyo summer Olympics as a big boost for the Warriors. Green has been able to hit the ground running after openly admitting he wasn’t in peak shape to begin last season. He has also been diving all over the floor for loose balls and showing a level of effort usually reserved for his “Playoff Draymond” days.

Following the Warriors’ 119-104 win over the Toronto Raptors Sunday, Green went into detail about the fire that’s been fueling his early-season success.

“I’ve just kind of found that love again,” Green said. “I’ve kind of gone through a lot of s--t and the love kind of wanes a little bit. But I’ve just found that love and joy for the game and I’m just enjoying playing basketball and controlling what I can control. A point of emphasis for myself this year was simply to control what I can control. That means on the court, that means with the referees, that means off the floor. That’s just a step in my life and I think it shows on the basketball court.”

After keying the Warriors’ dynasty run from 2015-19, Draymond and the Warriors had a sharp fall from the top the past two seasons while missing the playoffs. Winning helps, but Green also said that his 4-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter are providing inspiration for his heightened level of play.

“They kind of get on my a-- if we lose,” Green said with a laugh. “That’s motivation for me. Also, I’ve been s--tty the last couple years, so my kids don’t really understand how good I am. I want them to see how good I am so they have an understanding. That is motivation for me.”

It’s hard to quantify Green’s impact on the Warriors in numbers. He’s often putting his teammates in the right position, tipping rebounds to teammates and overall just being in the right spot at the right time. Green is undoubtedly the engine behind the team’s impressive 100.0 defensive rating, which is tops in the NBA.

Following Sunday’s win, Green received a big endorsement from Kerr.

“We’re a two-way team,” Kerr said. “Everything starts with the defense, that’s been established. I think Draymond Green is the best defender in the world."

Upon hearing his coach’s assessment, Green said, “I agree. …  I think I’ve been incredible defensively.”

And he didn’t say it in jest, either.

Green, who is 31 in the 10th year of this career, also said he is taking much better care of his body this season.

“When we play on the road and we get on the plane and get off the plane, I can run down the stairs,” Green said. “Before I used to creep down them stairs -- knees hurting, feet hurting. I feel incredible.”

While his stat line (7.8 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, 7.6 assists per game) doesn’t scream ‘All-Star’ in today’s offensive-minded NBA, Green said his goal is to represent the Warriors at the All-Star game in Cleveland in 2022, a feat he has accomplished three times in his career. If the Warriors keep winning at this rate, he might be able to carve himself out a spot.

“Most importantly I want to win,” Green said. “I want to be Defensive Player of the Year again and I want to be an All-Star again. That is motivating me."

