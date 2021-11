Love It: My Entertainment on the Way to the Writing Center - Hailey Krasnikov. Listen, I would be lying if I said I wasn’t concerned about the turkeys attacking me. I will also admit that I wait for them to waddle at least 10 feet away before walking through the gate into the Yard. But the turkeys are also free entertainment. My walks to the Writing Center would be gloomy without them. Nothing more incredible seeing a turkey standing in the road, unphased, while a car is honking at it. Anything brave enough to stand up to a Boston driver has my utmost respect. And it’s impossible not to find bikers having to swerve around the turkeys at least a little funny. They own Mass. Ave. — no question about it.

HARVARD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO