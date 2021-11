After a whopping 151 rounds of bidding, the US Federal Communications Commission has brought the curtain down on its latest 5G spectrum sale. The total raised from the clock phase of Auction 110 is $21.89 billion. Not record-breaking, but a considerable chunk of change nonetheless, and comfortably more than the $14.77 billion reserve set by the FCC. This figure will rise a little during the upcoming assignment phase, when participants vie for the specific frequencies they want. Only once that is concluded will the names of – and the amount of cash spent by – individual bidders come to light.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO