Johnson lifts Denver over Houston Baptist 74-61

ABC News
 7 days ago

Jordan Johnson had a career-high 20 points as Denver beat Houston Baptist 74-61 on Sunday.

Michael Henn had 13 points for Denver (3-3). Tevin Smith added 13 points and seven rebounds. KJ Hunt had 11 points.

Zach Iyeyemi had 11 points for the Huskies (1-3). Brycen Long added 10 points. Darius Lee had 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

ABC News

