WATCH: Steelers tie game after interception, touchdown by Pat Freiermuth

By Austin Brezina about 7 hours
 7 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers came back to tie the game after a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter, after an interception leading to a quick touchdown by rookie Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers tied the game after Cameron Heyward tipped a pass by quarterback Justin Herbert, sending it flying into the air before...

