By Jillian Mapes
 7 days ago
Early in the press cycle for her fourth LP, Adele referred to 30 as her most personal album yet—a high bar for someone whose wrenching second album taught the entire world how to cry and compelled Julia Roberts to publicly threaten Adele’s next boyfriend. You could say Big Feelings, backed up...

Even by Adele standards, the degree of vulnerability on “To Be Loved,” the penultimate track of her new album 30, is unmatched. Originally envisioned as a mature explication of her divorce to her son, “To Be Loved” is a song so gut-wrenching that even Adele can’t contend with it; she’s left the room when it’s been played, and she’s vowed to never perform it live.
Adele is doing fine. No really, she’s OK. You’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise, though, considering how much has happened in the six years since she released her last album, 25. Here’s a brief refresher: She pulled out all the stops on a world tour that brought her to tears; got married to her partner (and father of her now 9-year-old son Angelo) Simon Konecki; separated from him; finalized her divorce; started dating again; and, this May, rang in her 33rd birthday. Take all of that into consideration, and it would be completely understandable if Adele returned to the spotlight with an inconsolable heart, a refined #girlboss attitude, or resentment pulsing through her veins. Though there are definitely moments on the album where she’s reporting live from the pit of despair, 30 is a self-proclaimed divorce album that’s also surprisingly level-headed and self-assured despite its rocky subject matter.
