Was JoJo Siwa's AMA Look Her Best Ever?

JoJo Siwa’s growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she’s performing on ‘DWTS.’ She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind. JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. “My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes,” JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. “Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO