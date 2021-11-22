ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

... EP

By Max Freedman
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The music of Mandy, Indiana is war all the time. Bullets fly on “Bottle Episode” and daggers are stared on “Nike of Samothrace.” Frontperson Valentine Caulfield snarls her French-language lyrics with a tone of pent-up rage that sounds like your unnervingly quiet goth cousin finally letting loose; Scott Fair’s noisy yet...

pitchfork.com

mixmag.net

Indira Paganotto releases fresh EP

Spanish techno artist Indira Paganotto has released her new EP, ‘Himalaya’, on Charlotte de Witte’s KNTXT imprint. Growing up around her DJ father, surrounded by techno and psytrance, the EP is a reflection of Paganotto’s upbringing. Dubbed as having a ‘unique’ take on psy/techno music, her four track compilation is...
gratefulweb.com

Barbaro releases their new EP, ‘Under the Covers’

The progressive bluegrass and Americana quartet Barbaro, release their new EP, Under the Covers, to the world today, with all proceeds from the EP to benefit the charitable organization, Our Saviour’s Community Services of Minneapolis. The concept behind Under the Covers is one of camaraderie and respect amongst fellow artists...
mixmag.net

Kaytranada to release new EP ‘Intimidated’ this week

Grammy-winner Kaytranada has announced the release of a new three-track EP named ‘Intimidated’ to be expected on Friday November 19 via RCA Records. After success at the GRAMMYS in 2019 by becoming the first black artist to win Best Dance/Electronic Album with the album ‘BUBBA’, Kaytranada could be about to release more award-winning work.
Pitchfork

Listen to Clip’s “Calvin K”: The Ones

Clip refuses to waste her time on anyone who isn’t worth it. The New York City rapper’s dismissive delivery and monotone vocals fit neatly into her untouchable aesthetic. On “Calvin K,” she wants it to be known that she keeps a short leash: “If you act up, I’ll cut you off like that,” she raps over the song’s distorted drum’n’bass production. Her icy words cut through the beat’s organized chaos, making it clear that there’s a deadly seriousness to her promises to leave losers in the dust. She’s not playing around.
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Adele, Ovlov, Ben LaMar Gay, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Adele, Ovlov, Ben LaMar Gay, Parris, Mandy, Indiana, and Dream Unending. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Pitchfork

Kaytranada Collaborates With H.E.R., Thundercat, and Mach-Hommy on New EP: Listen

Kaytranada has released the new Intimidated EP. The three-song release includes “Intimidated” (featuring H.E.R.), “Be Careful” (featuring Thundercat), and “$PayforHaiti” (featuring Mach-Hommy). Listen to Kaytranada’s new EP below. Intimidated is the first release from Kaytranada since he won the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording...
Stereogum

Stream Girls Rituals’ New Cow EP

Girls Rituals, the solo project of Devi McCallion, has released a new EP called Cow. It’s the first material McCallion has put out as Girls Rituals since last year’s Crap Shit. The six songs on it are muted and hypnotic, with wallowing and snapping beats that serve as the background for McCallion’s blunted delivery. Stick around ’til the end for “Wimpy,” which is staticky and immersive and has McCallion musing on the act of creation: “Couldn’t find a beat that didn’t fuck enough/ Couldn’t find a beat that didn’t suck enough to fuck it up/ BUT I can still do whatever I want.”
EDMTunes

MRAK – One EP

Tale Of Us is definitely one of the biggest names in the techno scene these days. The scene simply would not be the same without them. Today, Carmine Conte, one of Tale Of Us‘ masterminds, has released a new EP under his – so far unknown – alter ego, ‘MRAK’, and it is only leaving fans wanting for more. If you have not listened to it, check out MRAK – One (EP) now.
Pitchfork

Watch Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss’ Video for New Song “Black Illuminati”

Freddie Gibbs has shared the new song “Black Illuminati,” featuring Jadakiss. It comes with a music video directed by James “JMP” Pereira. Watch below. Gibbs and Jadakiss have previously connected on “Own Thing (Remix)” and Baby Face Killa’s “Krazy.” The Indiana rapper is working on his first Warner Records studio LP, which will follow last year’s Alfredo.
edmidentity.com

LUZCID Returns to SSKWAN with ‘True Colors’ EP

LUZCID brings a transformative listening experience for his fans with the release of his newest EP on SSKWAN, True Colors. For bass lovers and WAKAAN fans alike, LUZCID is not a name meant to be forgotten. Known for some of the weirder and more experimental sounds in the genre, he brings listeners an experience with every release and performance. The fiery emotion combined with his manipulation of the bass makes for a truly remarkable sound design and a stellar performance at every turn. He shows us time and time again why he truly is a perfect fit for the WAKAAN and SSKWAN families.
Pitchfork

Listen to The Cool Kids’ “All or Nothing” [ft. Larry June]

There’s no corner of rap that the Cool Kids haven’t attempted to remake in their own image. The duo of Illinois rapper Sir Michael Rocks and Michigan rapper-producer Chuck Inglish has played with genre conventions since their blog-era heyday and they’re still reconfiguring the board nearly 15 years later. On their latest single “All or Nothing,” they combine the blown-out bass and 808s of Memphis with California synths to create something hectic and fun, reminding fans old and new of how far they’ve come: “This a membership club and I’m the only one with it,” Inglish growls. Rocks and Inglish trade verses with guest Larry June, whose smooth monotone slots neatly between their respective voices and brings order to the chaos. After all these years, the Cool Kids are still finding ways to reinvent themselves.
mixmag.net

VTSS announces new EP 'Projections'

VTSS has announced her forthcoming EP, 'Projections'. The Technicolour EP will be released on January 28 2022 - as part of the Ninja Tune family. 'Projections' spans six tracks. The Mixmag cover star says that this EP marks a "new chapter" in her life. "Being in a new city gave...
Pitchfork

Planes Mistaken for Stars’ Gared O’Donnell Dead at 44

Gared O’Donnell, singer and guitarist for the influential post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, died on November 24 following a battle with cancer. He was 44 years old. The band confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother, our leader, our captain, who has done more to cultivate love and light in this world than any of us can understand, has moved on from his physical form here with us and crossed the rainbow bridge into the eternal ether. In his final days/hours, he was surrounded by the love of his family, his friends, his bandmates, and many others from afar.”
treblezine.com

Mandy, Indiana : …EP

Poised and immersive, Mandy, Indiana’s debut …EP is like something crafted from a film noir. This isn’t entirely surprising, given that the band cites the works of Gaspar Noé as a direct influence. Like his films, the band’s efforts are often thrilling, morbid, yet always possessed by a sense of danger, their central artifice one of vibrant industrial dreampop, cut through with a choking anxiety.
Pitchfork

DJ-Kicks

In Jessy Lanza’s world, every dancefloor is a dancefloor for one, Janet Jackson’s “Empty” is the highest-selling pop song of all time, and the clock always reads 2 a.m.—the time of night that the quiet, heady dance music Lanza makes is best consumed. With each successive solo album, the contours of the Lanzaverse become more refined and the topography becomes a little more precise. After three albums—including, most recently, last year’s All the Time—Lanza’s sound feels unique and immediately identifiable. Lanza is so consistent, in fact, that it can be hard to identify her contemporaries. Her work is comparatively featherweight alongside the austere, forceful techno of her longtime collaborator Jeremy Greenspan, and although a song like “Begins,” from 2016’s Oh No, might nod to the dark, vocal-led electronic pop of FKA twigs, it’s far from her main mode. The closest fit might be someone like Doss, who, like Lanza, often seems to be making dance tracks that are just as good for daydreaming as dancing to.
Pitchfork

In Virus Times EP

Lee Ranaldo has always shared similarities with George Harrison. Both guitarists contributed only a handful of songs per album and became the underdog favorite of a beloved band while people split their votes between the two more visible leads. Of the three Sonic Youth songwriters, Ranaldo was always the most indebted to classic rock, and his solo records thus far have looked backwards to his Beatles and Grateful Dead favorites. His brief new EP, In Virus Times, is a departure from this trend. It is a completely unadorned and ruminative listen whose title tells you all you need to know about the context.
5mag.net

Smartbar alumni Ori Kawa releasing new EP

Ori Kawa left a mark on the Chicago music scene. Originally from San Jose, Ori found a home at Chicago’s Smartbar, first as a head at the front left speaker, then as a DJ and later working at the club behind the scenes. Of late he’s been fronting a band...
magneticmag.com

EP Review: Kaytranada - Intimidated

Kaytranada didn’t want to let 2021 go without a new project. Today he has released a new three-track EP titled Intimidated featuring H.E.R., Thundercat and Mach-Hommy. As Kaytranada said today, his beats often need vocalists and this EP is an example of how well his beats go with a wide variety of singers and rappers. The opener and title track “Intimidated” with H.E.R. is a melodic and emotional examination of the tentative nature of love with the song's piano and H.E.R.’s voice floating along. Thundercat keeps that vibe going with his own cooing voice, to create a slow and soulful heater for cuddling up with your boo. Mach-Hommy, who put out one of the best rap albums of the year in May, wears his Haitian heritage with pride, mixing up the languages, gliding his effortless flow over a great beat from Kaytranada.
Pitchfork

DEACON’S Grove EP

Serpentwithfeet sings with an exultant tenderness that could make wilted flowers bloom. He is so adept at using his silvery vibrato to convey the extremes of human emotion that the baseline when considering his music is elevated: Even when the subject matter is dark, the starting point is radiant beauty. On this year’s DEACON, he moved away from the anguished lyrics and baroque gospel and chamber-pop production that established his singular sound on releases like 2018’s soil. Instead, he spent these songs singing so earnestly about love that the results deliberately bordered on corny. The music was more accessible than ever, but his technical skill and commitment to celebrating Black queer love made the music feel uniquely his own. DEACON’S Grove, a new companion EP, features remakes of three songs from DEACON and two previously unreleased originals. Without offering much we haven’t heard from serpentwithfeet before, it is a quick, breezy project that leans into his newfound sense of ease.
edmidentity.com

Floret Loret Makes a Splash with ‘In Maroon’ EP

Rising artist Floret Loret takes listeners on a deep dive through unique basslines and unique soundscapes on the four-track In Maroon EP. There’s no doubt that underground bass music has been booming this year, and among the slew of talented producers who have seen success in 2021 is Floret Loret. With releases on labels like Deadbeats, mau5trap, and Bassrush, his fresh sound has received well-deserved praise from producers and bass music fans alike. Additionally, he’s taken the stage at some of the scene’s most beloved festivals such as Okeechobee and Infrasound while also supporting artists such as Minnesota and Tsuruda to take fans on a trip into the depths of his sound. Now, he’s setting course on a new journey with the release of the In Maroon EP.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

