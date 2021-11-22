ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When a tooth goes bad, Dr. Arrrnold strikes

Review
 7 days ago

Readers will be thrilled to learn that I have caught up to Honey in the dental implant race. A troublesome bicuspid is gone and a titanium post for my fifth implant has been screwed into my jaw. There it will wait patiently for the next 10 weeks until my oral surgeon,...

www.reviewonline.com

Comments / 0

