ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Beware unconstitutional carrying on!

Gettysburg Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t recall a previous time in my life when the Constitution has received so much attention as...

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Online

Beware of bias in reporting (letter)

I'd like to call attention to what I view as an increasing and dangerous trend in journalism: news reporters injecting their personal opinion into the story. The most recent example, in my opinion, is the Oct. 29 article by LNP staff writer Alex Geli titled “Tax past haunts hopeful.”. Geli...
SOCIETY
Antelope Valley Press

Beware the ‘tragedy of commons’

Editor’s note: This is the latest column by John Stossel and was written on Nov. 24, to be run on Nov. 25; however, his column runs on Sunday, so there are references to Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving!. But beware the “tragedy of the commons.” It almost killed off the pilgrims. Now,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Slate

Republicans Will Be Sorry if the Supreme Court Overturns Roe

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, about two months earlier than states can currently prohibit abortions under Roe. The statute’s defenders have suggested that a 15-week ban would enjoy wide public backing. In an amicus brief, for instance, 44 senators and 184 members of the House assured the justices that “two-thirds or more of Americans support limiting abortion after twelve weeks’ gestation.” And some scholars have argued in op-eds that a “moderate ruling,” upholding the Mississippi law and setting a 15-week limit, could establish a “new equilibrium.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carrying On#Americans
Slate

The Supreme Court Wants to Make It Even Harder for the Government to Solve Climate Problems

On a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Richard Lazarus, an environmental lawyer and Harvard professor who wrote The Rule of Five: Climate History at the Supreme Court, about the cases the Supreme Court will take up this term that could have a huge impact on our ability to respond to the climate change crisis. Lazarus further discusses the court’s shift toward deregulation and the looming administrative crisis that could provoke. A portion of their conversation, which has been condensed and edited for clarity, is transcribed below.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Fox News

Rand Paul blasts Fauci: 'Astounding and alarming' to declare 'I represent science'

Dr. Anthony Fauci escalated his spat with some lawmakers over the nation’s COVID-19 response by claiming they oppose "science." Fauci has served as the face of the government’s pandemic response, putting him at odds with lawmakers who remain critical of that response. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has frequently sparred with Fauci over various statements and policies the president’s chief medical adviser has made or endorsed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Build Back Better bill fails Manchin’s three-part test

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has a three-part test he applies to new legislation, and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda doesn’t make the cut. According to Axios , Manchin asks three questions about any proposed spending program: 1) Are proposed programs paid for? 2) Do they have bipartisan support? 3) And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bay News 9

Unexpectedly, Supreme Court doesn't rule on Texas abortion ban Monday

In a development that came as a surprise to those who watch the U.S. Supreme Court closely, justices on Monday issued no opinions on Texas' ban on abortion roughly six weeks into pregnancy. The court's website on Friday indicated at least one opinion on the strict and controversial law would...
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Intelligence Analysts 'Didn't Understand Donald Trump, How Far He Would Go'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 28, according to the local news site New Jersey.com, a "Stop the Steal" caravan involving dozens of demonstrators traveled around the state for several hours to support Donald Trump and his election claims. The caravan ended at Governor Phil Murphy's home, where the protestors shifted to criticizing COVID shutdowns, calling for the reopening of New Jersey. Festooned with Trump flags and signs, the caravan moved to the sound of honks of encouragement.
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump Must Have a Diabolical Plan, Officials Assumed. But There Was No Plan

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 29, President Donald Trump gave his first TV interview since the election, appearing on "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo. The president spoke for 46 minutes over the phone and delivered an extended monologue, going through his litany of evidence of voter fraud, calling the election a "fraud" and "rigged."
POTUS
New York Post

Biden and Fauci’s Omicron travel ban ‘worse than useless,’ critics say

Critics took aim Saturday at White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Biden for their “worse than useless” response to the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. “No worries, travel ban begins next week because you know, variants don’t spread on holiday weekends,” Republican Rep. Thomas Massie...
POTUS
Fox News

Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? Possible outcomes for the upcoming abortion case

The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 for a highly anticipated case that could dramatically alter abortion access in the United States. While the court could overturn its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion, observers have suggested the justices could take more complicated paths to allowing states the power to impose greater restrictions on abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Mississippi attorney general: Overturning ‘Roe’ will return abortion policy to the people

Lynn Fitch is the attorney general of Mississippi, defending the state’s abortion law. On Dec. 1, we will make the case to the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade and returning decision-making about abortion policy to the people. We recognize the magnitude of what we are asking. But the reason it represents such a monumental change is because almost 49 years ago the court put political intuition above sound legal reasoning and reached a conclusion in Roe utterly unsupported by the Constitution or the court’s own jurisprudence. It is time to correct that mistake.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Lebanon Democrat

Poll: Americans overwhelmingly support religious rights and freedoms this Thanksgiving

(The Center Square) – The majority of Americans, 73%, say their rights come from God, not government, and say government can’t force Americans to violate their religious beliefs, according to a poll conducted by Summit.org and McLaughlin and Associates. “There’s a widening gap between the dominant media narrative and what...
RELIGION
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy