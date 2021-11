On Thursday, November 11, 2021, the Harriton Principal’s Advisory Board, commonly abbreviated as the PAB, had an opportunity to meet with our district’s new superintendent, Dr. Khalid Mumin. Dr. Mumin presented himself as a relatable and personable administrator who brought numerous ideas to the table about improving our schools, some of which he even promised to implement during his first 90 days. During the meeting, we discussed his vision for the district’s future. A few of the topics he touched upon were equality and equity in learning materials, taking initiative on pushing back school start times, better communication to keep up with the “new normal”, and having more student forums for administrative feedback.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO