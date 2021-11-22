FALL CLEANUP AT SOUTHERN LOCAL

The music has already started to play, the trees are popping up around malls and stores, and the lights are beginning to hang from houses, as the Christmas season is approaching. Many have begun their shopping while others, like me, will wait or haven't even thought about it yet. While most will shop online to avoid crowds, there are still reasons worth getting out for to shop this year. There are deals to be found and items to be bought, that may not be online. If you are like me, you may want to see something in person and check it out before dropping your hard-earned money, but don't be like me and wait until the week of Christmas to start.

IDAHO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO