FALL CLEANUP AT SOUTHERN LOCAL

A number of Minot State University students recently volunteered to help veterans in Burlington and Minot with fall yard cleanup during the first week of November. On Nov. 6 students cleaned up yards for Jane Abel, former U.S. Army WAC reservist, and Paul Engeldinger, U.S. Air Force retired, both of Burlington. MSU students Johanna Eben, MacKenzy Houston, Maelyn Sanders, Elizabeth Castro, Patrick Johnson, Ron Heredia, MaKena Welby, Sawyer Goodwin, Ivan Vidonia and Braydan Winzenburg took part in the project to help eight veterans with their yards.
