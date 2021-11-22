ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plan ahead to reduce stress when traveling with older adults

With the holiday season upon us, many families will be traveling to spend time with loved ones far away. These journeys, while enjoyable, can be stressful and exhausting, and they can be especially difficult for older family members. Seniors who have grown accustomed to the comfort and routines of their own...

WIVB

SNAP benefits increase for those with disabilities, older adults

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Changes have been made in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for those with disabilities or older adults living in New York. On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced changes in SNAP to further assist individuals who fall into these categories. This included simplifying the SNAP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Major Sign You May Have Dementia, Says Study

Dementia is a progressive disease, and it's important to treat it as early as possible so its progression can be slowed. That's challenging, because many early symptoms of dementia are vague—and some may seem unrelated to the condition. A new study suggests there's a major sign that you may develop dementia that may be overlooked. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
drhyman.com

4 Tricks To Reduce Stress, Anxiety, And Depression

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on the following...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

The Worst Sleep Habit Causing You to Feel Older, New Study Says

Despite all of humanity's incredible inventions and medical advancements, we still can't help the fact that each one of us grows just a little older every day. What you can control, however, is your mindset when it comes to aging. If you've already convinced yourself that life after the age of 50 or 60 is going to be a drag, chances are, your prediction will come true.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

How to use music to reduce your stress

Before she studied the plentiful evidence that music can alleviate stress, Ferol Carytsas was a kid who discovered that playing piano made her feel better. Today, she’s a professor with the University of Florida’s Center for Arts in Medicine, where she shares how music can reduce pain, boost mood, build healthy habits and improve lives for people with conditions from PTSD to dementia.
MUSIC
NBC 26 WGBA

New COVID variant emerges leading health care leaders to stress the importance of vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) - A new variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in South Africa and the World Health Organization is calling it a "variant of concern," with the possibility of increased risk of being more transmissible compared to other variants."What you do can really matter and be meaningful to the health of our entire community," says Dr. Burmeister encouraging the community to sign up for vaccinations.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Exploring psychological resiliency of older adults with diabetes

Studies suggest that exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic has been associated with a variety of different mental health consequences including reports of depression, loneliness, and insomnia. People who are more than 65 years of age and those with underlying medical conditions such as type 2 diabetes and obesity are particularly vulnerable to negative outcomes from COVID-19. Until now, few investigations have identified and separated the mental health consequences of exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic from preexisting factors in this age group. A new prospective study of a large cohort of older adults with type 2 diabetes and overweight/obesity from across the U.S. has explored this subject with surprising results.
MENTAL HEALTH
Off the Charts

Helping Older Adults Get the Care That Matters to Them

Family caregivers should be partners in caring when family members are hospitalized. “An estimated 41.8 million Americans were caregivers of an older adult relative or friend in 2020.” (From “The Four Ms of an Age-Friendly Health System” in AJN‘s November issue.) That’s an impressive number, especially when one considers that...
HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Despite COVID, older Americans plan to start traveling again — even if they’re unvaccinated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Many people have had to put their vacation plans on hold over the last two years. However, with the pandemic heading into the rear-view mirror, a new poll finds “bucket list” trips are coming back for many American seniors. A team from University of Michigan Medicine finds one in three older Americans (ages 50-80) are already packing their bags for a long trip in the near future. Their survey also finds many Americans are actually looking forward to the prospect of holiday travel this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLKY.com

Travel experts say plan ahead for busiest travel weekend in two years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The upcoming Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be the busiest travel holiday in more than two years. Experts, like travel insurance expert Omar Kaywan, say travelers need to plan ahead. “This particular Thanksgiving weekend we are expecting about 80 to 90% pre-COVID traffic,” Kaywan said. As...
TRAVEL
Vegetarian Times

Some Practical Advice for Reducing Holiday Stress When Dealing with Kids

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. There’s a lot going on at the holidays and it can be easy to become overwhelmed – especially if feels like the to-do list is out of control, everybody wants a piece of your time, and you’ve got kids to manage. Put a lid on the holiday stress mess with these tips.
KIDS
Mitchellrepublic.com

This unique tablet for older adults is surprisingly flexible

You may have heard of the GrandPad, a uniquely designed, purpose-built tablet for older adults that’s an international hit. A fun fact that many local people may enjoy is that Scot Lien, GrandPad’s CEO, can be found working and living in Wabasha, Minn. The Iowa native and his family fell in love with the river town in 1995, maintaining a presence there even before becoming full-time residents.
ELECTRONICS
localsyr.com

Reducing Stress on Thanksgiving

While the holidays can bring about a lot of anxiety for people, Life Coach, and Motivational speaker, David Essel has some tips to get through the day. From prepping and cooking all the food to seeing family it can be a stressful day. Essel stresses that if you are in charge and hosting the festivities to make ground rules. He mentions laying out what can be talked about and topics to avoid with family.
KIVI-TV

BOI officials say plan ahead for holiday travels this year

BOISE, Idaho — The holiday season is approaching and Boise Airport officials expect to see passenger levels on the same level as 2019, which was the airport's busiest travel year to date. The busiest travel days are projected to be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Sunday and Monday after...
BOISE, ID
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Travelers Urged Be Patient, Plan Ahead This Holiday Season

BOSTON (CBS) – Just as the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays. And after a 2020 holiday season spent apart, many Americans are vaccinated and hitting the road. Thanksgiving travel is expected to be just as it always was – busy. “Think it’s worth it to see the family. People want to get back with their families. I know I do,” said one driver in Newton. Transportation leaders are reminding Massachusetts travelers to plan ahead, be patient, and protect each other. Logan is making it easy. “For those who may need a Covid test there are two locations here at Logan Airport: Terminal C on second level and terminal E on the ground level,” explained MassPort Director of Aviation Ed Freni. Logan is anticipating between 800-900,000 passengers over the next week. Everyone must wear a mask, at the airport and riding the MBTA. The most highway traffic is expected between 10am and 7pm Wednesday. If you do get stuck, remember just how out of reach this all felt last year. Asked how he feels about an upcoming Thanksgiving trip to Grandma’s, 5-year-old Issa replied, “Happy!” Visit www.mass.gov/coronavirus for information on current COVID-19 travel requirements.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
physiciansweekly.com

Housework Tied to Higher Cognitive Function in Older Adults

TUESDAY, Nov. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Housework is associated with better cognitive, physical, and sensorimotor functions in older adults, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in BMJ Open. Shuen Yee Lee, Ph.D., from the Singapore Institute of Technology, and colleagues examined the associations between housework and functional...
Neuroscience News

Housework Linked to Sharper Memory in Older Adults

Summary: Older adults who continue to perform household chores have better cognition, attention span, and physical strength compared to those who no longer do their own home keeping chores. Housework in older adults was also linked to a decreased risk of falls. Source: BMJ. Housework is linked to sharper memory,...
HEALTH

