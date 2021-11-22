ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, injured after freeway crash in Solano County

(BCN) – California Highway Patrol officers responding to a two-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Solano County discovered the parties had a physical altercation that involved at least one person shooting at the other.

No one was struck by gunfire.

Units were called at 6:45 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on eastbound Interstate 80 near State Route 113 and Dixon.

The man suspected of firing a gun fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry and is still at large. The other man sustained minor injuries in the altercation.

The CHP asks anyone with information to call the CHP investigation tip line, at 707-917-4491.

