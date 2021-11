As we head into the colder months in Wisconsin, our campus community is better protected from COVID-19 than it was a year ago. Currently 95 percent of UW–Madison students and employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19 – thank you for taking this important step! Many of you are also becoming eligible for COVID-19 booster shots available at University Health Services (UHS). While these are uplifting indicators of effective public health interventions, it is important that we continue to take precautions to keep COVID-19 case numbers low and our community healthy. Doing this also helps reduce the spread of the flu and other upper respiratory viruses that are common in the winter.

