Marc-André Fleury makes 40 saves in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 1st shutout of the season, a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks

 7 days ago

Brandon Hagel’s goal in the third period gave the Chicago Blackhawks enough offense for a...

NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers from Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday. Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

The Hockey News Podcast: Can the Vancouver Canucks be Saved?

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:. - The Vancouver Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division after 16 games. What needs to change – or who needs to go – to get the team back on track?. - The NHL postpones...
NHL
Brandon Hagel
bleachernation.com

Blackhawks Are Back? Vintage Marc-André Fleury, Jones Bros, The Cat Fights, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Last night, for those that stayed up late, the Chicago Blackhawks did something that I begged them to stop doing a few weeks ago. They did not waste our time. If you were up late for the first of four games on a West Coast road trip for the Blackhawks, you were treated to a fourth-straight win for the club, and first in team history over the new expansion Seattle Kraken. You were treated to a performance in net from Marc-André Fleury that was a reminder of why we thought he could pull the Blackhawks into the postseason. You were treated to Alex DeBrincat getting a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick.
NHL
Second City Hockey

A Fleury of Fun: Blackhawks 1, Canucks 0

A sensational performance from Marc-Andre Fleury led the Chicago Blackhawks to a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night,. Fleury stopped all 40 shots he faced for the 68th shutout of his career and the Blackhawks’ first of the 2021-22 season. The first 20 minutes were scoreless and...
NHL
whtc.com

Blackhawks, Canucks aiming to turn corner on season

After having a four-game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss at Edmonton on Saturday night, the Chicago Blackhawks will head to Vancouver to finish a back-to-back against the Canucks on Sunday. The loss to Edmonton was the first under interim head coach Derek King, who took over when Jeremy...
NHL
canucksarmy.com

3 major bright spots for the Vancouver Canucks so far this season

It’s not particularly fun to be someone who’s invested in the Canucks right now. The team has been a train wreck on the ice, but like most things in life, it’s still possible to find bright spots in an otherwise toxic situation. With the quarter mark of the season fast...
NHL
#Hawks#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Vancouver Canucks
nbcsportsedge.com

Dan Vladar, Joseph Woll and Marc-Andre Fleury get shutouts Sunday

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. It was good news this weekend as most of the Ottawa Senators...
NHL
canucksarmy.com

CanucksArmy post game: Canucks hit a bunch of posts and fall to Chicago 1-0

Fresh off of a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, the Chicago Blackhawks were in town to face off against the Vancouver Canucks, who were looking to string together back-to-back wins after defeating the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Here’s how the Canucks lined...
NHL
the-rink.com

Fleury stands tall in shutout of Vancouver

After being thrashed by the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Chicago Blackhawks looked to rebound against the scuffling Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. In net for the Blackhawks was the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Marc-Andre Fleury, who entered the night coming off a win against the Seattle Kraken earlier in the week. In this game, Fleury and Thatcher Demko put on a show in the net.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Calgary Flames extend win streak with victory over Chicago Blackhawks

CALGARY -- On a night Calgary didn't have its 'A' game, Milan Lucic and the club's veteran fourth line delivered a pair of timely goals. Lucic scored a key one early and Trevor Lewis added an empty netter as the Flames took a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver, CA
Chicago Tribune

Jonathan Toews — mired in a 20-game goal-scoring drought — took a rare day off from practice. Is the Chicago Blackhawks center’s workload affecting his offense?

Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Shutout at Home by Sharks, 2-0

The Blackhawks saw their four-game home winning streak come to a close on Sunday night at the hands of the San Jose Sharks, who shutout the hosts 2-0. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced on the night as Timo Meier netted a second-period tally and an empty netter late to earn the Sharks win.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Suspended 3 Games For Slew-Footing Canucks Player

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins earned a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, but the contest wasn’t without controversy. Bruins star Brad Marchand has been suspended three games by the NHL for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the first period. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety made the announcement Monday night. Slew-footing is the act of using your leg or foot to knock an opponent’s foot out from under him. Brad Marchand slew-foot on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Should he be suspended and if so, how many games🤔 pic.twitter.com/kkeLyVxdzl — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) November 29, 2021 No penalty was called at the time. Marchand will have to forfeit $91,875 of his salary. Marchand earned a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015. An explanation of the decision is available here.
NHL

