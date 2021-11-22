Marc-André Fleury makes 40 saves in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 1st shutout of the season, a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks

Last night, for those that stayed up late, the Chicago Blackhawks did something that I begged them to stop doing a few weeks ago. They did not waste our time. If you were up late for the first of four games on a West Coast road trip for the Blackhawks, you were treated to a fourth-straight win for the club, and first in team history over the new expansion Seattle Kraken. You were treated to a performance in net from Marc-André Fleury that was a reminder of why we thought he could pull the Blackhawks into the postseason. You were treated to Alex DeBrincat getting a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO