ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Rittenhouse tells Fox News 'not a racist person,' backs BLM

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Kyle Rittenhouse who was acquitted of charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer, says in a new interview that he's “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," the 18-year-old tells Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview set to air Monday night.

Rittenhouse was 17 last year when he traveled 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin which had been racked with protests in the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake. The incident and the response in Kenosha — protests that turned destructive — became part of the national reckoning over police use of force against Black people following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis the previous May at the hands of police.

Rittenhouse, armed with an AR-style semiautomatic rifle, joined others who said they were intent on protecting private property from potential damage on Aug. 25. During his trial, prosecutors argued that the teenager as a “wannabe soldier” who went looking for trouble that night. Rittenhouse countered that he fired in self-defense after he was attacked and in fear for his life.

The shootings quickly made Rittenhouse a rallying cry for supporters of Second Amendment rights and those angered by the sometimes violent protests seen in some American cities after Floyd's death.

Rittenhouse was photographed in a bar before the trial with apparent members of the far-right Proud Boys. Rittenhouse's attorneys have said he is not a white supremacist.

“I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” Rittenhouse tells Carlson in excerpts of the interview released by Fox News ahead of its airing.

A jury last Friday found Rittenhouse not guilty on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Tucker Carlson
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Black People#Blm#Racial Injustice#Fox News#Ar#American
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Chicago

Man Loses $6,500 To Scammers And Chase Bank Wouldn’t Cover Him, Until CBS 2 Stepped In

CHICAGO (CBS) — A CBS 2 viewer told us his $6,500 savings went poof – gone. As CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reported Monday, the father of four reached out to us when the bank refused to put the money back. But that all changed after the CBS 2 Morning Insiders got involved. Jerome Foster is a self-described regular guy – a South Side guy, who loves to travel and photography. England, Italy, and France are just three of his beautiful favorites. But our story is ugly, and likely takes place somewhere dark and scary – cyberspace. Recently, Foster discovered $1,000 missing from his Chase...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
VTDigger

Federal judge slams Vermont judiciary, sides with media over access to court filings

Judge Christina Reiss granted a request from Vermont news organizations for an injunction against the state’s court system, so it no longer blocks access to newly filed civil lawsuits until court clerks had time to review them, a process that sometimes took days. Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal judge slams Vermont judiciary, sides with media over access to court filings.
VERMONT STATE
Daily Mail

Mask farce: Masked Hunter Biden returns to the White House with wife Melissa Cohen and son Beau to help unveil the Christmas tree: Mask-less Jill Biden kisses her unvaccinated 19-month-old grandson

As part of the White House Christmas Tree arrival on Monday, Jill Biden broke off a bit of its branch and walked it over to her grandson Beau Biden, delivering it with a kiss. Hunter Biden was holding his youngest son, his wife Melissa Cohen at his side, at the event, which took place on the North Lawn at the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bossip

Justice For Ahmaud Arbery: Ex-District Attorney Jackie Johnson Booked For Obstructing Justice On Same Day Killers Were Convicted

You had one job! Girl, go to jail and then go to hell!. True justice would be a world where Ahmaud Arbery is at home enjoying the holidays with his loved ones. However, former district attorney of Glynn County Jackie Johnson thought only the white men who killed him deserved that kind of freedom and safety. BOSSIP previously reported in September that Johnson was criminally charged with obstruction for showing favor to Arbery’s killers and delaying their arrest for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

356K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy