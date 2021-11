BAR HARBOR — The latest chapter of Maine’s shrimp fishery is expected to be decided next month. The fishery has been closed for nearly a decade after a collapse of the northern shrimp’s stock in 2013. A moratorium on the fishery has been in place ever since. It is set to expire at the end of this year and regulators plan to review an updated stock assessment and decide if the fishery should reopen.

