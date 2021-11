When it comes to the art of automotive design, few do it better than Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini. With classic beauties such as the Miura and Countach on its resume, and contemporary masterpieces such as the Lamborghini Sian and Aventador on its showroom floors, it's safe to say that Lamborghini knows what it's doing. But what if we told you that this iconic car brand is also involved in architecture? Emaar Properties based in the United Arab Emirates has developed 40 six-bedroom villas in Dubai Hills, and they're all inspired by Lamborghini. The bad news is that they're all sold out - and the fact that they're built in Dubai.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO