Defenseman Ryan Lindgren’s heads-up play in the final seconds of regulation against the Sabres on Sunday night won the game for the Rangers. With Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow battling three Sabres for the puck in the corner, Lindgren recognized that it was acceptable to abandon his post at the top of the zone and inch closer to Buffalo’s net to put a shot on net if he got the chance. And in a matter of milliseconds, Lindgren had the puck on his stick and was in perfect position to bat home the first game-winning goal of his NHL career.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO