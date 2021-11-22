Ultra-processed Food Is Associated With Features of Metabolic Syndrome and Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

To assess the association between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and the development of third, fourth, and sixth cranial nerve palsy (CNP). Health checkup data of 4,067,842 individuals aged between 20 and 90Â years provided by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, were analyzed. Participants were followed up to December 31, 2017. Hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) of CNP were estimated using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis after adjusting for potential confounders. Model 1 included only incident CNP as a time-varying covariate. Model 2 included model 1 and individual's age and sex. Model 3 included model 2, smoking status, alcohol consumption, and physical activity of individuals. We identified 5,835 incident CNP cases during the follow-up period (8.22"‰Â±"‰0.94Â years). Individuals with MetS (n"‰="‰851,004) showed an increased risk of CNP compared to individuals without MetS (n"‰="‰3,216,838) after adjustment (model 3: HR"‰="‰1.35, 95% CI 1.273"“1.434). CNP incidence was positively correlated with the number of MetS components (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.0001). The HR of CNP for males with MetS compared to males without MetS was higher than that of females with MetS compared to females without MetS (HR: 1.407, 95% CI 1.31"“1.51 in men and HR: 1.259, 95% CI 1.13"“1.40 in women, p for interaction"‰="‰0.0017). Our population-based large-scale cohort study suggests that MetS and its components might be risk factors for CNP development.

