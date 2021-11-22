ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultra-processed Food Is Associated With Features of Metabolic Syndrome and Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Dana Ivancovsky-Wajcman; Naomi Fliss-Isakov; Muriel Webb; Itay Bentov; Oren Shibolet; Revital Kariv; Shira Zelber-Sagi. Background & aims: High consumption of ultra-processed food (UPF) is associated with mortality and chronic morbidity but has not been studied concerning to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). We aimed to test the association of UPF consumption...

InsideHook

This Non-Alcoholic Beverage May Be Destroying Your Liver

The liquid causing the most damage to your liver may not actually be booze, according to a new study. It’s soda. In the new paper (a collaboration between multiple Massachusetts universities), entitled “Sugar-Sweetened Beverage, Diet Soda, and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Over 6 Years: The Framingham Heart Study,” researchers looked at the average sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) or diet soda consumption of participants from the long-running Framingham Heart Study, which began in 1948. The new research examined 1,636 descendants of the original study, both offspring and third generation.
WCBD Count on 2

2 Your Health: Study finds weight loss surgery decreases risk of progression of liver disease, heart complications

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new Cleveland Clinic study shows bariatric surgery can be an effective treatment for advanced fatty liver disease. “The results were remarkable. For the progression of liver disease, to the progression of liver cancer, cirrhosis, liver transplantation or liver-related death, there was an 88% reduction in the patients that got bariatric […]
EatThis

These Eating Habits Can Increase Your Risk of Metabolic Syndrome, New Study Says

Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that includes high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, and excess body fat around the waist. When combined, these significantly increase your risk of serious health threats like heart disease and stroke. That's why reducing unhealthy behaviors that boost metabolic syndrome is crucial, and a new study published in the journal Preventative Medicine provides insights on which of these bad habits to avoid.
Medscape News

Coffee, Smoking and Aspirin Influence Parkinson's Disease Onset

Coffee drinking, aspirin use, and smoking influence the age of onset and the extent of clinical symptoms in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), early research suggests. The comprehensive assessment involved a total of 35,963 patients in the United States with idiopathic PD, the most common form of the neurodegenerative condition, which hinders the brain's ability to control movement.
Medscape News

Weight Loss Surgery 'Best Treatment' for Fatty Liver Disease

Weight loss surgery significantly lowers the risk of major adverse liver outcomes as well as major acute cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with biopsy-proven nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), compared with similar patients who didn't have surgery, new research shows. "This is the first study in the medical field reporting a treatment...
Click10.com

Bariatric surgery may lower risk of liver disease

WESTON, Fla. – A recent study found that bariatric surgery can decrease the risk of progression of liver disease in some patients. Dr. Raul Rosenthal, a bariatric surgeon with the Cleveland Clinic Weston said obesity is a major risk factor for developing an advanced form of fatty liver disease known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH.
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Higher physical activity is associated with a better metabolic health risk factor profile in menopausal women

A study conducted at the University of Jyväskylä in the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences shows that menopausal transition is associated with unfavorable changes in metabolic health that may be mitigated with a physically active lifestyle. Physical activity especially alleviated increases in systolic blood pressure. Menopausal transition has been...
MedCity News

INVEST Pitch Perfect Winner Spotlight: Oncoustics taps ultrasound data to detect liver disease

Roughly 4.5 million adults in the U.S. are estimated to have liver disease, and that number is expected to grow, as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is on the rise. Characterized by excessive fat in the liver, it can lead to inflammation or scarring over time. Because the condition often has no symptoms, it frequently goes undiagnosed. Currently, the gold standard for diagnosis is a biopsy, but companies are also working on developing noninvasive screening tools to catch the disease earlier.
Medscape News

Cardiac Adiposity as a Modulator of Cardiovascular Disease in HIV

Maria Bonou; Chris J. Kapelios; Athanase D. Protogerou; Sophie Mavrogeni; Constantina Aggeli; George Markousis-Mavrogenis; Mina Psichogiou; John Barbetseas. Background: With the number of people living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) steadily increasing, cardiovascular disease has emerged as a leading cause of non-HIV related mortality. People living with HIV (PLWH) appear to be at increased risk of coronary artery disease and heart failure (HF), while the underlying mechanism appears to be multifactorial. In the general population, ectopic cardiac adiposity has been highlighted as an important modulator of accelerated coronary artery atherosclerosis, arrhythmogenesis and HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Cardiac adiposity is also strongly linked with obesity, especially with visceral adipose tissue accumulation.
Nature.com

Association between metabolic syndrome and incidence of ocular motor nerve palsy

To assess the association between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and the development of third, fourth, and sixth cranial nerve palsy (CNP). Health checkup data of 4,067,842 individuals aged between 20 and 90Â years provided by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, were analyzed. Participants were followed up to December 31, 2017. Hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) of CNP were estimated using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis after adjusting for potential confounders. Model 1 included only incident CNP as a time-varying covariate. Model 2 included model 1 and individual's age and sex. Model 3 included model 2, smoking status, alcohol consumption, and physical activity of individuals. We identified 5,835 incident CNP cases during the follow-up period (8.22"‰Â±"‰0.94Â years). Individuals with MetS (n"‰="‰851,004) showed an increased risk of CNP compared to individuals without MetS (n"‰="‰3,216,838) after adjustment (model 3: HR"‰="‰1.35, 95% CI 1.273"“1.434). CNP incidence was positively correlated with the number of MetS components (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.0001). The HR of CNP for males with MetS compared to males without MetS was higher than that of females with MetS compared to females without MetS (HR: 1.407, 95% CI 1.31"“1.51 in men and HR: 1.259, 95% CI 1.13"“1.40 in women, p for interaction"‰="‰0.0017). Our population-based large-scale cohort study suggests that MetS and its components might be risk factors for CNP development.
MedicalXpress

Study sheds light on how fatty liver disease turns into liver cancer

A research team with the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), Chinese Academy of Sciences reported their discovery that a metabolic regulation mechanism may play a role in malignant transformation of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis to liver tumor. The study team led by Yang Wulin spent more than two years on this...
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have Liver Disease, Say Experts

The liver is one of our most essential organs. It helps regulate chemicals in our blood and carries away waste from our bodies. It performs life-sustaining functions and without a healthy liver, we can't survive. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "approximately 30 million people have some form of liver disease. More than 8,000 people in the U.S. received liver transplants in 2017, and more than 17,000 people are on the waiting list for a liver transplant." Read the tips below to find out more about liver disease and the signs to watch out for—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
