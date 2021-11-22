ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Development, projects in north, central Birmingham sparking key growth

By Joshua Mann
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Central Birmingham’s Norwood and Druid Hills neighborhoods seeing unprecedented development. © 2021 American City Business Journals....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Birmingham Business Journal

Magic City Newsmakers: Spectrum, Dollar General, HooverCamp, United Way, EDPA and more

Studio By the Tracks’ Junior Leadership Council hosted a Boos & Brews event at Back Forty Beer Co. on Oct. 27. Spectrum donated $5,000 to support the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club. The donation is part of the club’s Fall Festival, hosted by Spectrum, which began with a conversation on what it means to be a leader led by club CEO Frank Adams and featured elected officials. A new on-site computer lab was also unveiled, equipped with 10 Chromebooks donated by Spectrum.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Birmingham
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham startups win both Alabama Launchpad prizes

Two Birmingham-based startups have won their respective categories during the third Alabama Launchpad competition in 2021. The two startups won a combined $75,000 in non-dilutive funding. Milkman, which entered its first product called Mealvana into the concept stage competition, won a $25,000 prize. Milkman is building technologies to enable digitization,...
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham Business Journal

Magic City Newsmakers: Taziki's, Bundles of Hope, UAB, EBSCO, Birmingham Botanical Gardens and more

Taziki’s has partnered with EnGen and Workstream both to recruit team members and also to further employees’ development within the company. With the support of EnGen, Taziki’s is fostering inclusion of immigrant and refugee employees in the hospitality industry through on-the-job language learning. Birmingham Children’s Theatre hosted An Enchanted Evening...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Birmingham Business Journal

Updated: After years of advocacy, Yale University agrees to 'historic' deal with city of New Haven

The agreement could add pressure on other wealthy universities and colleges facing calls to contribute more financially to their hometowns, especially following a record year of endowment returns. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of...
COLLEGES
Birmingham Business Journal

MITRE establishes innovation center in Huntsville

The MITRE Corp., a federally funded R&D company, has established a regional innovation hub in Huntsville called the iHub. The iHub, which is located at the Redstone Gateway Conference Center, aims to grow work for the U.S. government, expand involvement with local universities and schools and deepen the company's engagement with the local community.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Birmingham Business Journal

2021 ALABAMA MEDIUM MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR

Nidek Medical Products, Inc., was honored to be awarded the 2021 Medium Manufacturer of the Year by the Birmingham Business Alliance in Montgomery, Alabama on October 1, 2021. Nidek manufactures and sells oxygen concentrators generally used for home oxygen therapy and markets them primarily to healthcare and durable medical equipment companies. Founded in 1986, Nidek has become a world leader in the production of oxygen concentrators. Nideks’ main focus has been on designing a high quality, low maintenance and field serviceable oxygen concentrator fit for any environment. Our concentrators, such as the Nano POC, Nuvo Lite, Nuvo 8, Nuvo 10 and our high flow Max 30, are currently used in over 119 countries. All products are proudly made in the USA and are built to ISO 13485:2016 Medical Device Standards. It is our mission to provide the highest quality products and impeccable customer service to each and every one of our customers around the world.
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham

Comments / 0

Community Policy