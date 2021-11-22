MCIS Life Strengthens Relationship With Merchantrade
StreetInsider.com
7 days ago
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Life insurer acquires stake in Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd, fortifies collaboration. Petaling Jaya, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2021) - Media OutReach - MCIS Insurance Berhad (MCIS Life) has taken up...
The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
About 5,300 years ago, an ancient civilization emerged in the east of China, building a brilliant city the likes of which had perhaps never been seen before in all of Asia – nor possibly even the whole world. The surviving traces of the Liangzhu culture, which rose up along the...
A murder suspect who fled to China from Taiwan is now trapped in a hotel quarantine. The suspect, surnamed Huang, shot a 45-year-old man to death early on Monday in New Taipei City. Anybody entering China must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a government-assigned hotel. A murder suspect who...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nokia and Ooredoo Group sign strategic 5-year agreement, including 5G. Multi-country deal across Middle East, North Africa and South-east Asia cover multiple technologies including RAN, Core, Optics, IP and microwave. 29 November...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stellantis Signs Lithium Supply Agreement with Vulcan Energy. Agreement supports decarbonized supply of key raw material for electrified vehicle battery packs. Key element to power Stellantis’ aggressive electrification strategy. AMSTERDAM, November 29,...
Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - EMX Royalty Corporation(NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9)(the "Company", or "EMX") is pleased to announce receipt of a US $2.25 million payment for the Berenguela silver-copper project ("Berenguela" or the "Project") in Peru from Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) ("Aftermath Silver"). EMX's interest in Berenguela resulted from the Company's acquisition of a portfolio of royalty interests and payments from SSR Mining Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries ("SSR Mining") (see EMX news releases dated July 29, and October 21, 2021).
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jeito Capital co-leads $156 million oversubscribed Series B financing in Quell Therapeutics. Quell Therapeutics is the world leader in developing engineered T-regulatory (Tregs) cell therapies for serious medical conditions...
GENEVA (Reuters) -The heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. No Omicron-linked deaths had yet been reported, though further research was needed...
The Dutch government has given an official apology to transgender and intersex people affected by a law that forced them to undergo surgery and sterilisation in order to be officially recognised in their gender.Some 2,000 people are thought to have been impacted by the law, introduced in 1985 and in force until as recently as 2014, despite years of criticism from human rights groups and organisations including the United Nations and Council of Europe.Following legal action by more than a dozen individuals and organisations to demand an apology, the Dutch government moved to offer one last year – and to...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL) is delighted to announce that in respect of its Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (“VFEX”) listing, due to extremely positive Zimbabwe investor response, Caledonia has decided to raise more funds than originally anticipated and therefore to issue more shares.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - WhatsApp has won regulatory approval to double the number of users on its payments service in India to 40 million, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Friday. The company had requested that there should be no cap on users of its payment service in...
Two new projects supported by the apparel and home goods industry aim to help India’s textile sector deal with its pre- and post-consumer waste.
India is one of the world’s largest textile producers and importers of used clothing, but lacks an infrastructure to deal with textile waste, leaving an estimated 4 million informal waste workers trapped in low-income, unreliable jobs, according to the organizations behind the new projects.
Enviu-CAIF initiative
Enviu, Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF) and Ikea Foundation have partnered to set the ground for building a new circular textile waste model in India that will help recover and reclaim value from...
The government has been accused of “recklessly” ignoring years of warnings that its policies would cause increasing numbers of asylum seekers to risk their lives crossing the English Channel.Priti Patel was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019 when it found that the use of small boats was rising and that the UK’s response could “have the counterproductive effect of forcing migrants to make desperate journeys across the Channel”.There have been numerous other warnings, including from United Nations agencies, that reducing safe and legal routes would “increase the likelihood of people turning to smugglers”. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the...
The US military will reinforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, even while maintaining forces in the Middle East adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said Monday based on the results of a review.
The US Defense Department will be upgrading and expanding military facilities in Guam and Australia, underscoring its focus on China as the country's leading defense rival, officials said.
The details of the "global posture review," commissioned at the start of the administration of President Joe Biden early this year, would remain classified, the officials said, so as not to give secrets away to rivals or to reveal confidential plans with allies.
However the review confirmed that the priority region for the US military was the Indo-Pacific, said Mara Karlin, a top Pentagon policy official.
Wazdan has hailed an “exciting and important milestone,” after the igaming content supplier launches its games suite via Kaizen Gaming’s flagship Stoiximan brand in Greece. This comes after the firm gained its Greek certification in early September, with Wazdan looking to continue its recent European expansion, into regions such as...
Comments / 0