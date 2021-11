It’s been a tough stretch of games for the Chicago Bulls but they keep finding ways to win. Against another opponent better than .500 in the New York Knicks, Chicago got a gritty and grueling 109-103 win at the United Center. It was also some sweet revenge after losing to the Knicks at home last month. The Bulls now have their 12th win of the year, putting them back into a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference.

