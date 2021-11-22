ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Nets-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499J7O_0d3bzlIN00

Kevin Durant will play on Monday in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will be in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Durant did not play in the game between the Nets and Orlando Magic on Friday night at Barclays Center with a shoulder injury.

The Nets won the game, and improved their record to 12-5, which is good for the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Monday against the Cavs Durant will play in the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

What's even more impressive about their record in the first 17 games is that they have not yet had Kyrie Irving play in any games this season.

As for the Cavs, they come into the game with a 9-8 record in their first 17 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Kevin Durant
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kevin Durant scores 33 points, Nets beat Thunder 120-96

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kevin Durant made himself at home again in Oklahoma City. The former Thunder star scored 33 points to help the Brooklyn Nets beat Oklahoma City 120-96 on Sunday night. Durant played eight seasons for the Thunder, winning four scoring titles and an MVP award before joining...
NBA
Yardbarker

Nets star Kevin Durant ruled out Friday vs. Magic

The Brooklyn Nets recovered quickly from Tuesday night's blowout loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors with a double-digit win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. They'll look to make it back-to-back victories on Friday when they host the Orlando Magic, but the team will have to do it without arguably their best player.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Stephen Curry, Red-Hot Warriors Take on Kevin Durant and the Nets

Well, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams looked shaky last night while Deebo Samuel and the 49ers dominated, which likely threw some wrenches in some fantasy football matchups late last night. And while 10 weeks of the NFL season are now in the books, that doesn’t mean tonight will be quiet in the sports world. We’ve got high-profile World Cup qualifiers, a huge NBA game and a couple of fun college hoops tilts on the docket.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Cavs Durant#Fantasylabs Nba#The Washington Wizards#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Golden State Warriors
abc7ny.com

Brooklyn Nets rule out Joe Harris, Paul Millsap for Golden State Warriors game; Kevin Durant not ...

The Brooklyn Nets will enter their highly anticipated meeting with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday short-handed, without sharpshooter Joe Harris and veteran Paul Millsap. While All-Star Kevin Durant (sore right shoulder) isn't listed on the injury report, the Nets ruled out starting swingman Harris due to a left ankle sprain suffered in the first half of the team's win in Oklahoma City on Sunday. Millsap will miss his second straight game because of personal reasons.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Nets must give Kevin Durant, James Harden a break

Because of a mixture of personal reasons, return-from-injury, Health and Safety Protocols, new injuries, rest nights, conservative treatment of not-so-serious injuries, the 2021 Brooklyn Nets ran an absolute clinic in load management. The big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden only appeared in eight regular season games. It wasn’t a surprise when head coach Steve Nash would give the update that both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would out of the lineup last year.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
596
Followers
310
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy