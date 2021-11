Since Bob Huggins departed the Queen City for Morgantown more than a decade ago, Cincinnati and post-season have rarely been used in the same sentence. But now the P-S word is en vogue around Southern Ohio once again — this time, in reference to the Bengals, not the Bearcats. Thanks to the legs (and occasionally the hands) of running back Joe Mixon, Cincinnati is firmly in the AFC playoff picture and Mixon is encouraging the team to lean on him to secure a playoff berth.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO