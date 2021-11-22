Kevin Hill

SouthState Bank is pleased to welcome Brian Kinnear as SVP, Commercial Real Estate Banker in its downtown Richmond office at One James Center, 901 East Cary Street, Suite 210. Brian brings more than 17 years of banking experience, including considerable commercial real estate lending expertise gained during his tenure at M&T Bank and People's United Bank in major markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.
Virginia Home for Boys and Girls is a nonprofit that has been serving children in crisis since 1846. We now provide transitional living services in group homes to youth 11-17; an Independent Living Arrangement in apartments to youth 17-21 who are aging out of foster care; and emergency housing to young adults 18-25 who identify as LGBTQ+. We also offer a specialized K-12 school and therapeutic resource center. We are constantly evolving to meet the ever-changing needs of our community.
TowneBank welcomes Nikki Blakemore as vice president. She has 25 years of financial experience and serves as branch manager of the TowneBank office in Stony Point. Blakemore volunteers with the United Way, Stop Hunger Now, Chesterfield Christmas Mother, and the Teach Children to Save Program.
Location, location location… Immaculate duplex overlooking Swan Lake in Byrd Park! Each unit includes 3 bedrooms, full bath, as well as in-unit laundry. The property comes with 4 OFF-STREET PARKING spaces and a fully fenced back yard. There are two decks with amazing views of the park & lake for both tenants to enjoy. Pristine wood floors throughout, updated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Renovated bathrooms each include a linen closet, granite counter tops and ceramic tile finishes. All replacement windows and doors, living room decorative fireplaces, recessed lighting, fashionable light fixtures, and central heating/cooling. A wonderful place to live plus all of the benefits that being in park has to offer, like short walks to the Maymont nature center and gardens, the VITA Trail, The Carillon, and the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. The property’s location makes it extremely accessible to all that the city has to offer. This is a desirable easy-to-rent property that’s turnkey ready for the new owner.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:. Clifton A. Slade of Surry, owner, Slade Farms. Margaret Lemaster of Chesapeake, adjunct professor, dental hygienist, Virginia Commonwealth University. State Executive Council for Children’s Services:. Dalia A. Palchik of Fairfax County, member, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. State Historical Records Advisory...
Who has the best places to work in the Richmond region?. The Richmond Times-Dispatch is still searching for those employers in the region for its ninth annual Top Workplaces program. The deadline to nominate a company for the program has been extended to Jan. 14. Anyone can nominate an employer...
Colliers International reports the following sales:. DK Greengate LLC, an affiliate of Baltimore-based Klein Enterprises, bought. The Row at GreenGate retail development at 12151 W. Broad St. in Henrico from GreenGate Commercial for $31 million. Harrison Hall and Peter Vick represented the seller. Express Wash Property Holdings LLC purchased 10300...
Great investment property that could make for a nice flip, renovate/owner occupy or continue as a rental with great income (currently $1,690/month). This home features 3 bedrooms that could be turned back into 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Nicely sized great room that sits alongside the spacious kitchen. Heating system recently received maintenance (2020). Roof installed around 8 years ago and back addition roof just last year. The home also comes with a two-car detached garage. This home has great potential. Sold As-Is. Cash Sale Preferred.
After visiting family in the Richmond area for Thanksgiving, Mary Quick stopped by Sneed’s Nursery in South Richmond on Saturday to shop for unique Christmas decorations. Sneed’s cottage felt like a glittering treasure chest, brimming with ornaments shaped like little gnomes and toadstools, garlands made out of dried oranges and bottle brush Christmas trees for decorations, just to name a few of the items for sale.
On Nov. 19, Johnathan T Loesche sold their property at 400 Avery Hill Hill, Avery Hill to Nicole M Dmitrasz for $102,000. The property tax paid for this property in 2020 was $118.98. This is 0.12% of the sale price of the home. This property last sold on April 27,...
Kevin brings Leverage Health over 25 years of experience launching creative business models and driving operational efficiencies at some of the industry’s most recognized companies. He’s enthusiastic about improving care and eliminating waste by supporting innovators that bring about health equity and improved clinical outcomes. As the market’s only venture catalyst, Leverage Health continues our mission to transform and move the U.S healthcare industry forward.
