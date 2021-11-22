Tom Loftus

Emma Lucinda Mahoney and Kevin Michael Cox were married on July 17, 2021, in Quechee, Vermont. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George L. Mahoney of Richmond, Virginia, and the groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Cox of Anaheim, California. The officiant was the bride's brother, Stuart Jay Mahoney, of New York, New York. Caroline Stone of Boston, Massachusetts, was the Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were: Martha Canning of Stonington, Connecticut; Katherine Hall of Chicago, Illinois; Tyler Harris of Alexandria, Virginia; Madeline Scheve of Boston, Massachusetts; Laura Shen of Portland, Maine; Courtney Walery of Irvine, California; and Samantha Webb of Boston, Massachusetts. The Best Man was Alexandre Guillet de Chatellus of Chicago, Illinois. Groomsmen were: Brian Cox of Orange, California; Matthew Dewey of Dover, Massachusetts; Joseph Dzida of Los Angeles, California; Ian Hirschler of San Diego, California; Matthew Murray of Novato, California; Jay Petricone of Boston, Massachusetts; Curtis Roby of New York, New York; and William Wolff of Beverly Hills, California. The Coxes reside in Boston, Massachusetts, where Emma is a Vice President, Operations, for Butterfly Equity and Kevin is a Principal with Audax Private Equity.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO