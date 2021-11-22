ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Tom Loftus

Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichmond Region Tourism is thrilled to introduce Tom Loftus as the new Vice...

richmond.com

Crain's Chicago Business

Tom Erdelac

Tom Erdelac has joined Cumming as an associate director of project management with more than 20 years of experience in the AEC industry, during which time he has received multiple awards from the AIA, ASID, and ALA. In his new role with Cumming, Tom will be leading the project management efforts for the international construction consultancy throughout the greater Chicago region and surrounding areas.
BUSINESS
Richmond.com

Brian Kinnear

SouthState Bank is pleased to welcome Brian Kinnear as SVP, Commercial Real Estate Banker in its downtown Richmond office at One James Center, 901 East Cary Street, Suite 210. Brian brings more than 17 years of banking experience, including considerable commercial real estate lending expertise gained during his tenure at M&T Bank and People's United Bank in major markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.
RICHMOND, VA
bizjournals

Tom Prendergast

New York Metro Executive, Design & Consulting Services at Aecom. AECOM announced the appointment of Tom Prendergast as New York Metro Executive for its Design & Consulting Services business. Mr. Prendergast will be responsible for leading more than 3,000 staff within the states of New York and New Jersey. He will also focus on delivering seamless solutions for AECOM’s clients that leverage its integrated delivery platform of architecture, building engineering, transportation, water and wastewater, and program and project management.
POLITICS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
ECONOMY
Richmond, VA
Business
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Richmond.com

Latest gubernatorial appointments

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced the following appointments:. Clifton A. Slade of Surry, owner, Slade Farms. Margaret Lemaster of Chesapeake, adjunct professor, dental hygienist, Virginia Commonwealth University. State Executive Council for Children’s Services:. Dalia A. Palchik of Fairfax County, member, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. State Historical Records Advisory...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Chicago

Chicagoan David Kronfeld Shares Advice To Career Success In New Book

CHICAGO (CBS) – For more than 40 years, Chicagoan David Kronfeld has had an incredibly successful career in business. Now the Venture Capital investor and founder of JK&B Capital, is sharing his knowledge about business, in his new book titled, “Remarkable- Proven Insights To Accelerate Your Career.” CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot talked with him about “Insight” and why Kronfeld says it’s the key to career success. When David Kronfeld came to America from Israel, he wanted to earn his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and master’s in computer science.  After graduation, he could understand English, but could barely speak it. When...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Richmond.com

Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Save for college while saving on taxes

If your goal is to save for college, a 529 plan is the smart way to do it. Earnings in the account grow free of federal and state taxes, and the beneficiary of the account (your child, grandchild, the child of a friend or even you) can use the money tax-free for college tuition, room and board and fees.
EDUCATION
Person
Tom Loftus
Richmond.com

There's still time to nominate companies for the Top Workplaces program

Who has the best places to work in the Richmond region?. The Richmond Times-Dispatch is still searching for those employers in the region for its ninth annual Top Workplaces program. The deadline to nominate a company for the program has been extended to Jan. 14. Anyone can nominate an employer...
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

Emma Mahoney & Kevin Cox

Emma Lucinda Mahoney and Kevin Michael Cox were married on July 17, 2021, in Quechee, Vermont. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George L. Mahoney of Richmond, Virginia, and the groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Cox of Anaheim, California. The officiant was the bride's brother, Stuart Jay Mahoney, of New York, New York. Caroline Stone of Boston, Massachusetts, was the Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were: Martha Canning of Stonington, Connecticut; Katherine Hall of Chicago, Illinois; Tyler Harris of Alexandria, Virginia; Madeline Scheve of Boston, Massachusetts; Laura Shen of Portland, Maine; Courtney Walery of Irvine, California; and Samantha Webb of Boston, Massachusetts. The Best Man was Alexandre Guillet de Chatellus of Chicago, Illinois. Groomsmen were: Brian Cox of Orange, California; Matthew Dewey of Dover, Massachusetts; Joseph Dzida of Los Angeles, California; Ian Hirschler of San Diego, California; Matthew Murray of Novato, California; Jay Petricone of Boston, Massachusetts; Curtis Roby of New York, New York; and William Wolff of Beverly Hills, California. The Coxes reside in Boston, Massachusetts, where Emma is a Vice President, Operations, for Butterfly Equity and Kevin is a Principal with Audax Private Equity.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

Pets are increasingly influencing their owners' housing decisions

Hannah Wood, a work-from-home product manager for a health care company, would like to relocate to Philadelphia to live near her mother, but she's struggling to find a place that will welcome her roommate, Lea, a 55-pound mixed breed dog. Wood initially had hoped to buy a house, but the...
PETS
Richmond.com

Buying local: Richmond-area consumers shop independent retailers on Small Business Saturday

After visiting family in the Richmond area for Thanksgiving, Mary Quick stopped by Sneed’s Nursery in South Richmond on Saturday to shop for unique Christmas decorations. Sneed’s cottage felt like a glittering treasure chest, brimming with ornaments shaped like little gnomes and toadstools, garlands made out of dried oranges and bottle brush Christmas trees for decorations, just to name a few of the items for sale.
RICHMOND, VA
#Strategic Marketing#Pittsburgh#Cmo
proboat.com

Farewell to Tom Johannsen

Last July, we were saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Johannsen at age 88, a trailblazer in the development of lightweight foam-cored composite laminates, and a true gentleman in a competitive industry. Johannsen was born in Germany in 1933 and immigrated to Canada in the 1950s, abandoning a...
ECONOMY
nhtalkradio.com

Cail & Company with Tom Raffio

Tom Raffio, President and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental discussing the current state of dentistry in NH including the protocols that have been implemented since Covid. We also talked about the upcoming Granite State Baseball Dinner in Manchester which benefits CHAD, Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Press

Veterans employment center in Newport News to offer resume development, career building workshops and training

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council will open its new Hampton Roads Veterans Employment Center in Newport News on Tuesday. The center will offer individual help to veterans and military spouses in their searches for work. Services will include resume development, career building workshops and training. The center will also offer access to computers and teleconferencing systems and will serve ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginian-Pilot

A guide to the language we use about the environment in Hampton Roads

When talking about climate change, public officials like to use certain language. Resilience, for example. The city of Hampton’s new plan is called Resilient Hampton. Norfolk has an office dedicated to it. Gov. Ralph Northam recently called for “strong investments in resiliency.” But what does that mean? The language scientists use is no more clear: Carbon sequestration. Hypoxia. The words ...
NORFOLK, VA

