Johnson lifts Denver over Houston Baptist 74-61

 7 days ago

DENVER (AP) Jordan Johnson had a career-high 20 points as Denver beat Houston Baptist 74-61 on Sunday. Michael Henn had 13 points...

The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

2 Notable Schools Named Options For Spencer Rattler

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia is Technically Not Bowl Eligible

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the season 6-6, but technically, they are not eligible to play in a bowl game. As first mentioned by Reddit’s College Football Account, West Virginia and Miami of Ohio both beat Long Island University, who was promoted from Division 2 and now plays in the FCS Northeast Conference. The Northeast Conference caps football scholarships at 45, which is below the 56.7 scholarships required to be counted towards bowl eligibility.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Aimaq lifts Utah Valley over Pepperdine 86-74 in OT

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime on Monday night. Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) outscored Pepperdine 15-3. Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines....
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Benning lifts Fairfield over Sacred Heart 71-61

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) Taj Benning had 15 points as Fairfield got past Sacred Heart 71-61 on Saturday night. Jake Wojcik had 14 points for Fairfield (2-2). Jesus Cruz added 11 points and seven rebounds. Supreme Cook had 12 rebounds. Aaron Clarke had 21 points for the Pioneers (2-3). Tyler Thomas...
FAIRFIELD, CT
CBS Sports

Wright scores 29 to lift Marist over VMI 78-74 in OT

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) Ricardo Wright had 29 points as Marist narrowly defeated VMI 78-74 in overtime on Saturday. Noah Harris had 12 points for Marist (2-2). Samkelo Cele added 11 points and eight rebounds. Raheim Sullivan had 11 points. Kamdyn Curfman scored 27 points for the Keydets (2-2). Sean Conway...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
kion546.com

Rice lifts Bucknell over Rider 81-74

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Xander Rice tied a career-high 23 points and Bucknell beat Rider 81-74. Andre Screen added 20 points for the Bison. Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs with a career-high 30 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wincountry.com

Wolverines bounce back with 74-61 win over UNLV

LAS VEGAS, NV (WKZO-AM/FM) – Michigan bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating UNLV 74-61 at the Roman Main Event tournament early Saturday morning in Las Vegas. Eli Brooks led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and 7...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mgoblog.com

Michigan 74, UNLV 61

This will be a very short recap because it's 3:13 AM in your author's time zone. Michigan Basketball defeated UNLV 74-61 tonight in the first game of the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, NV. The Wolverines again rode the sterling play of their two returning starters Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson, this time to victory in their first outing after Tuesday's loss to Seton Hall. Brooks and Dickinson combined for 35 points on 12-20 shooting, also notching a combined 10 rebounds and 4 assists. The other story on the evening was the continued solid play from Moussa Diabate, who chipped in 14 points, as well as 7 rebounds on 6-7 from the field, while providing stellar defense, which is quickly becoming a theme for the French freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Sports

Akin lifts California Baptist over N. Colorado 74-70

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) Daniel Akin tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead California Baptist to a 74-70 win over Northern Colorado on Sunday night. Taran Armstrong had 19 points and six rebounds for California Baptist (5-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season. Tre Armstrong added 11 points. Reed Nottage had 11 points.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Quisenberry lifts Fordham over Rice 84-74

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 24 points and Antonio Dave Jr. scored 20 and Fordham defeated Rice 84-74 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday. Antrell Charlton added 18 points for Fordham (4-3) and Chuba Ohams scored 11. Carl Pierre tied a career high with 26 points for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

Muszynski scores 31 to lift Belmont over Drake 74-69

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had a career-high 31 points as Belmont narrowly beat Drake 74-69 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational. Ben Sheppard had 17 points for Belmont (4-2). Will Richard added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Grayson Murphy had eight rebounds and six assists. Tremell...
BASKETBALL

