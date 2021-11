The Golden State Warriors are 12-2, and while Stephen Curry may be the unanimous leader of this team, there have been hefty contributions from several other players. Draymond Green has been phenomenal this season, especially in the team’s last game against the Brooklyn Nets. Aside from those two, no player has been more impressive and consistent than former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO