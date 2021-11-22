ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Up as Dollar Strengthens, but European COVID-19 Concerns Cap Losses

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia, but stabilized after hitting its lowest in nearly two weeks. Concerns over the soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases in Europe helped cap some losses for gold, however. Gold futures were down 0.26% to $1,846.80 by 11:17 PM ET (4:17...

investing.com

Gold Up, Boosted by Omicron Concerns

Investing.com – Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia, with concerns over the impact of the possibly vaccine-resistant omicron COVID-19 variant giving the safe-haven yellow metal a boost. Gold futures were up 0.39% to $1,795.05 by 11:27 PM ET (4:27 AM GMT). New cases of the omicron variant were...
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Reverses Losses, This Year’s Peak Back In Focus

The US dollar regains ground on Monday, reversing part of losses incurred ahead of the weekend despite massive risk aversion amid rising worries about a new Covid variant. As such, the USD index climbed back to the 96.40 area earlier in the day before erasing some gains during the European hours. Should the prices hold into gains in the near term, the 2021 peaks, followed by the 97.00 figure, would come back into the market focus.
MARKETS
investing.com

COVID Omicron: Too Early To Bet On A Rebound

On Monday, risk assets rebounded as reports over the weekend suggest that the bout of COVID hysteria on Friday could be an overreaction. Air travel halts have eased off over the weekend, while the WHO and South African researchers alleviated concerns with a statement that there are no pieces of evidence yet that the new COVID strain is more dangerous than dominating delta strain.
MARKETS
investing.com

WHO flags Omicron risk, travel curbs tighten, Biden urges vaccination

GENEVA/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday the Omicron coronavirus variant carried a very high risk of infection surges, while border closures by more countries cast a shadow over an economic recovery from the two-year pandemic. Big airlines acted swiftly to protect their hubs by curbing passenger...
TRAVEL
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
AFP

Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. Powell has consistently said the recent spike in inflation would be transitory, but acknowledged that the factors pushing US prices higher will "linger well into next year." The comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday indicate the central bank chief is growing more concerned about this year's price increases, which has put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly. The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in the early days of the pandemic and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which together with massive government aid helped to prevent a more damaging economic downturn.
BUSINESS
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
kitco.com

New COVID-19 variant sends gold higher

(Kitco News) - The price of gold has pushed higher this morning after it was reported overnight that a new coronavirus variant. B.1.1.529 has been identified in South Africa. The stock markets have a setback too as the Nikkei 225 (-2.53%), ASX (-1.73%), and Shanghai Composite (-0.56%) all dropped heavily overnight.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Dollar strengthens on faster tapering hopes

This week saw more moves higher in the US yield space which strengthened the USD. The tail end of the US yield curve is at risk of bear flattening as fears grow that quick interest rate hikes will only stagnate growth medium term. Watch out for yields to pull back sharply lower next week if the Fed start pushing back against these sharp moves higher in bond markets. The US oil market was pressured into mid-week on fears of a coordinated US emergency reserve release. In the end, the impact of the US announcement was minimal and oil rallied higher after the announcement. How will OPEC respond next week?
MARKETS
investing.com

Dollar Down, But Fed Minute’s Hawkish Tone Caps Losses

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Thursday morning in Asia, but trading near a five-year high against the yen. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone in the minutes from its latest meeting contrasted with the dovish approach taken by its Japanese counterpart. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

European close slightly higher despite Covid concerns; Telecom Italia up 16%

LONDON — European stocks eked out small gains on Wednesday as traders digested a fresh batch of economic data and monitored the region's latest Covid surge. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.1% after choppy trading earlier in the session. Telecoms shares rose 1.2% to lead the gains while autos stocks sank 1.5%.
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold Up, Dollar Strengthens as Fed Chair Jerome Powell Confirmed for Second Term

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, but remained near its lowest level in more than two weeks. Bets on quicker-than-expected interest rate hikes increased after U.S. President Joe Biden nominated incumbent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term. Gold futures edged up 0.11% to...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Dollar Shines again as Gold and Lira Prints Losses

The Fed nomination decision caused some tremors in the financial markets on Monday. In the decision’s wake, futures markets have firmed up expectations for a rate hike in June, which had previously been biased towards July. Governor Brainard has been selected to replace Clarida as Vice Chair at the end of January next year.
MARKETS

